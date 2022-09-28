Statham's Halloween skeleton

A life-size skeleton featured at Statham Halloween's booth at the Sept. 17 Sunflower Festival.

 Credit: Statham Halloween

AuburnFest

Auburn Fest returns Saturday, Oct. 1 to downtown Auburn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the city is celebrating 130 years with food trucks, craft vendors, live music and pie baking, canning, quilting and knitting contests.

