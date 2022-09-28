AuburnFest
Auburn Fest returns Saturday, Oct. 1 to downtown Auburn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the city is celebrating 130 years with food trucks, craft vendors, live music and pie baking, canning, quilting and knitting contests.
Area backyard barbecue competitors will also be showcasing their smoking skills in a barbecue competition. Prizes will be given away to all contest winners. Auburn's hometown festival will also offer lots of activities for kids at its Kids Zone, which will include face painting, inflatables and free crafts at the Auburn Public Library.
Fall Plant Sale and Family Fun Day
Winder-Barrow High School FFA is hosting a fall plant sale Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The Sept. 30 sale is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Oct. 1 plants sale is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , followed by a Fall Family Fun Day from 12-4 p.m. Cash, card and check will be accepted at the sale.
Pharaoh's Trunk-or-Treat Car and Bike Show
Pharaoh's of Georgia annual trunk or treat car and bike show will be held at the Whistlestop Shops in downtown Auburn Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Admission is $20 plus donation of one bag of candy. Pharaoh's Cream of the Crop 15, Best Modern, Vintage and Custom Bikes, Best in Show and Best Decoration will be awarded.
Winder Lions Trunk-or-Treat
The Winder Lions is hosting a trunk-or-treat and outdoor movie night Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. The event will feature a movie, treats, concession and prizes for best trunk and best costume. Reach out to the Winder Lions to participate by decorating a trunk and give out candy. Players will have the opportunity to pie their favorite coach in the face with a $1 donation. To donate candy and canned whipped cream to the cause, drop them off in the Lions concession stand. All the proceeds will benefit Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
Winder's Spooktacular 2022
Winder's Spooktacular 2022 trick-or-treating event will be held Oct. 28 from 5-9 p.m. In addition to trick-or-treating downtown, the event will offer carnival rides and bouncy houses in the grassy area on Athens Street across form Jug Tavern Park. The Community Center parking lot will host multiple food trucks and live music performance begins at 7 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park. Those attending the live show are encouraged to bring a chair.
Bear Creek FBC Fall Festival
Bear Creek First Baptist Church Fall Festival is set Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. Activities include a costume parade at 4:15 p.m. Participants are asked to bring candy to pass out to kids. Food and fellowship begins at 5:15 p.m. and participants are asked to bring their favorite soups, chili, etc. in a crockpot to share. Desserts, cornbread, crackers, etc. are also welcome and encouraged. The church will provide paper goods, tea, lemonade and water. At 6 p.m. games with prized will begin, including tug of war, witches toss, three legged race, sack rage, egg relay race, pumpkin toss, tic-tac-toe, piñata and more. A hayride will begin at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs to relax and enjoy the festivities.
Statham's Halloweentown
Statham will transform into a Halloween town Oct. 31 on as ghosts, ghouls, zombies and witches take over Broad and Railroad Streets. Last year, the city had nearly 2,000 kids join in on the fun. The city is selling t-shirts for $20, which will go toward providing enough candy for all who wish to participate. Send a message to the Statham Halloween Facebook page to place an order. Broad Street will close at 5 p.m. for trick or treat Oct. 31.
Boo! On Broad 5K Run
Statham will also be hosting its first annual Boo! On Broad 5k Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 to 9 a.m. The city hopes the event will turn into an annual event to build excitement leading into Statham's annual Halloween celebration. All participants are encouraged to dress up as prized will be given for best costumes. A 1K Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Proceeds from both runs will benefit the Statham Elementary and Bear Creek Middle School Running Clubs. The Running Club at SES is for 4th and 5th graders and the donations will go toward much needed running shoes and athletic apparel for the students. The Running Club at BCMS includes 6th, 7th and 8th graders, who are also in need of running shoes and athletic apparel as well as track and field equipment. Both races start on Broad St. and finish in front of Statham Elementary School Gym. The route will begin near the intersection of 6th and Broad Street and goes West toward Jefferson St. and finish in the back parking lot of Statham Elementary School. The roads will be closed from 8 to 9 a.m. on Oct. 29.
