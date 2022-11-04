Man in Handcuffs-graphic

Thanks to an initiative by the Georgia Sheriffs' Association (GSA) involving 66 sheriffs across the state, 42 sex offenders were arrested and 117 warrants were issued across the state from Oct. 24-31 for violations of state registration laws.

Preliminary reporting by the 66 participating sheriff’s offices revealed 10,232 registered sex offenders, 366 predators and 329 homeless sex offenders are currently living in their counties. During the one week operation, 7,878 residence verifications were conducted, 64 new sex offenders moved into the reporting counties, 79 warrants were issued for residency violations of the sex offender registry, nine new warrants were issued for violations of the sex offender registry law (other than residency violations), two warrants were issued for new sex offenses and 27 warrants were issued for other miscellaneous new charges.

