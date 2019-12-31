Now that the big day is over, we’ll be asking each other, “Take your tree down yet?” when just a few weeks ago we were busy adorning our homes with all the trappings of the season.
It is my hope that you each had a wonderful day celebrating the birth of our Savior. I am reminded, though, that not everyone’s Christmas is merry, and for many, it’s just a season to endure. Love seems to feel stronger and deeper during the holidays, yet so do feelings of grief and depression. For those of you who have struggled to make it through the season, keep hanging on. I’m not sure that each passing year will get easier, but perhaps different.
For those who had a splendid time of making merry, it’s time to settle back down into the normal routine of things. I personally do not like cold weather. It’s not so bad during the holidays; it just kind of goes with the territory. Once the festivities are over, and the decorations are packed away, though, it is easy for me to get the winter-time blahs. The season of cold, windy, rainy weather, with cloudy skies and nothing exciting to look forward to. Takes me weeks to put away all the décor, and I find the task a little depressing. But, as I’m packing it away, I think of how much fun it will be to unpack it all again next year, and I know that it will make my heart happy to do so.
How about you? What do you do to make it through the post-holiday season? I’m betting the number of gym memberships will skyrocket, and Weight Watchers will have another new plan to entice all of us to get busy to lose those holiday pounds that always seem to find us.
Though the weather may get cold and dreary in the weeks to come, let’s try to look further ahead, and remember that winter doesn’t last forever (though here in Georgia, you never know). Try to keep alive the hope and the love that the Christmas season brings, and maybe we can lean on those feelings to help us through the icky days of winter ahead.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.