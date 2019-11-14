It would appear that Black Friday is here.
Yes, you read that correctly! It arrives earlier and earlier each year. I don’t remember when I first heard the term “Black Friday,” but I do remember Peskin having a big half-price sale the day after Christmas. I’m not sure I remember it happening after Thanksgiving, but, maybe so. I remember standing in the cold, waiting for the doors to open. It was the only time of year that we shopped upstairs, so it was pretty much worth getting up early and waiting in the cold.
Way back in the day before electronics ruled our lives, we had to actually wait for Thanksgiving Day to devour the newspaper ads so we would know where to shop for the best sales. My sister-in-law and I would each buy a copy of the newspaper, and while Nany was putting the finishing touches on the feast, we would look over the ads, making preliminary lists. After lunch, we’d get down to business with our clipboards and make lists and plan our strategy. Back in those days, we’d actually go home and go to bed… and get up very early (very early) on Friday morning, and make a mad dash to the first place on our list. Seems like I remember one year, when there was a regular Rose’s in Athens, they did open up for a few hours in the afternoon on Thanksgiving. There was an awesome doll that we decided our girls must have, so we scrambled up to the store to be sure we got one. There weren’t many people out shopping, so we didn’t have to fight any crowds, and were back home with our treasures pretty quickly.
Later, when my baby girl grew up and became a mom herself, we started the tradition of spending the day together, just the two of us. The first time we pulled an all-nighter was when the outlet malls in Commerce opened at midnight. We must have waited in traffic for over an hour, just to get in the Tanger mall across the bridge.
We had breakfast at Denny’s, and besides one or two small gifts, that was pretty much a wasted trip. But we had a blast shopping together, then headed back to Athens. She had taken over as event planner, and had carefully mapped out which stores opened when and where the items were that she wanted to purchase.
So, I simply drove where she told me. Back then, the stores staggered opening times and one year we had an hour or so before our next destination. We arrived in the parking lot early and decided to take a little nap since there were no people in line. No cell phones or alarms in those days, so we accidentally overslept a little bit, and woke up to several hundred people in line in front of us. So we stood in the cold. And don’t even get me started about the year we stood patiently in line waiting for Target to open, only to have people (who had sat in their warm, toasty cars up until opening time), breaking in line. There were a lot of hissy fits thrown, and thankfully, in subsequent years, they had better security measures, and didn’t allow that to happen.
Y’all. Black Friday ads are already breaking. I’ve even purchased a printer at Best Buy from an app on my phone showing BF ads. My co-worker introduced me to this app called Krazy Koupon Lady.
Yep, she’s crazy, alright. She sends phone notifications and e-mails about sales several times a day. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s sending links to Black Friday ads even before the stores are dropping them. So, if you want to know what’s going to be on sale, check out her app and be the first few million people to know.
The BF experience has been tainted, though, and it’s not so much fun as it used to be, in my opinion. I loved going over the ads, planning where to go first, and the excitement of waiting for them to unlock the doors and everyone rushing inside. Now, many of the stores open on Thanksgiving. So, it’s not even Black Friday, it’s Black Thursday. Or even before. I’ve found some of the best deals ever on the Wednesday before. And even now, we’re seeing pre-Black Friday ads, well before Thanksgiving.
And, I suppose as long as crazy people like me, my daughter and my sister-in-law keep shopping, they will keep doing it. Now that my grandkids are older, they’d rather have cold, hard cash, so there’s not really much that interests me. I’ll just keep watch over the next couple of weeks, and pick up things as I stumble upon them.
What about you? Have you seen any ads, and are you busy making lists, and forming your shopping strategy? Go ahead and start looking now. And if you see what you want, better go ahead and grab it. By the time Black Thursday/Friday actually gets here, the shelves may be getting bare.
Hope you all have a great week! Stay warm! I think Old Man Winter might be here for good, this time.
