This coming Friday night marks the last home game of the season for the Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs as well as the Marching Doggs. It was to be the last game ever to perform for my granddaughter, who is a senior.
However, a win by the Doggs last Friday night secured a place in the brackets at the playoffs. So the show will go on! We are headed for Kennesaw for the first round. And if you’ve ever been to Kennesaw, you know you can’t get there from here. Not looking forward to the trip, especially on a Friday afternoon. But I’m very proud of the Doggs for making the playoffs and wish them all the best!
If you know anything about me, you know that, while I love it when the Doggs win, my attendance at the games is all about the band. The season has flown by, and it’s hard to believe that my granddaughter’s high school marching band experience is coming to a close. This Friday night is Senior Night, where the senior members of the band, football team and cheerleading squad will be recognized on the field with their parents. This ain’t my first rodeo, as I had the Senior Night experience with my daughter years ago. With all the feels.
Being the parent, and now the grandparent, of a senior is bittersweet. I remember being so excited for my daughter to begin her college experience but so sad that her high school days were over. There’s the last first day of school. The last homecoming, last game performance, last prom, last yearbook, last everything! And then graduation.
It’s no different with my granddaughter. She has been so patient and tolerant of me tagging along to all the games, volunteering as chaperone and working in the concession stand. We’ve had some really good times, and I’m so thankful for her sharing the experience with me. I do love that girl! I’ve made some great band-mom friends as well, and I’m so thankful that they accepted this old grandma into their circle. What an amazing experience, with such an awesome group of kids.
Even though I’m sad that it is ending, now that the weather is getting cold, I can’t say that I will miss sitting on the bleachers under the lights every Friday night. But I will miss the camaraderie with those amazing, dedicated band parents and the kids.
We are blessed in Barrow County with two great high schools, two awesome bands with amazing students, directors, staff and parents. I had the pleasure of hearing the Apalachee band at competition a few weeks ago, and they were equally as awesome as our Doggs. This Friday night is your last chance to come out to cheer on your local high school football teams and their awesome bands. Both the Doggs and the Cats play at home this Friday. It will be chilly out, for sure, but put on your long johns, hats and gloves, and come out to support your home teams!
But please cut us a little slack if some of us are wiping our eyes as we honor the seniors, who will be marching their last high school home game. Ever. I’ll be packing the tissues inside my long johns.
Go Doggs! Go Cats!
