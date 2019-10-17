“Domestic Diva” has never been a title to describe me.
If I’m goddess of anything, it would be finding new ways to procrastinate doing household chores. Sometimes, I’ll go into a room, full of mojo and great plans to accomplish a certain project, only to walk out and close the door behind me. Not today. I just can’t do it today.
Since mom moved in with me, we’ve had to get a little creative with storage. I suppose I might have a tiny little bit of a hoarder gene in my DNA ladder. I’ve lived alone for a great part of my adult life, and though I have purged a bit here and there with each move, I’ve still managed to accumulate tons of stuff.
For the most part, I managed to keep it out of sight from the main living area, while the two unused guest rooms slowly became more and more crowded with stuff I intended to “put away later.” My craft room/office/kitty parlor suffered the same fate. Oh, and sometimes the kitchen table would groan from the weight of all my stuff that would land there when I came home at the end of the day.
That said, you may understand the challenge of combining two households into my small home. Well, that’s not entirely accurate. Mom didn’t bring nearly all of her things over here. My nephew is living in her home now, so we haven’t had to purge and empty all of her and dad’s things, yet. Having her move in with me has been a blessing to us both, on so many levels, but cleaning out the two guest rooms of all my treasures (stuff) took a little while to accomplish. I wanted her to be comfortable here, and have a spot that felt like her own personal space, so we turned the tiny bedroom into a little den for her, and brought over a sofa and television, and a couple other small pieces. We painted The Castle Room a new color, covering up the princess castle that I had painted on the wall when my granddaughters were small. A beautiful grey color seemed more fitting for a great-grandma than did a pink and purple room with a princess castle covering one wall.
For a while, it was a hot mess around here. We had storage tubs, bags and boxes filled with stuff, piled up in every corner. You could barely see the floor in the craft room/office/kitty parlor. Little by little, my nephew has helped me put boxes into the attic, so that most of the rooms are somewhat back to normal. I was very careful to label the boxes for autumn, Christmas, spring, etc. However, we’ve packed so many boxes up there, I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to find them!
There are still three (nicely-stacked) plastic storage tubs in my bedroom. I think I remember putting very important things in each of them. What those important items are escape me at the moment. The top one overflowed a little bit, and the lid wouldn’t fit. So, at least I know inside that one is my Horton (Hears A Who) stuffed elephant, a stuffed purple psychedelic dinosaur, (What’s up with the stuffed animals? My grandkids are practically grown!), some Arizona-inspired home décor, the velvet Christmas tree skirt that somehow didn’t make it to the attic, and some wooden reindeer that I finally took out of Mom’s bathroom. Those are the important things that I can see without digging down into the tub. Who knows what else I will find in those tubs when I finally decide to go through them? Jimmy Hoffa, maybe?
Who am I kidding? It’s still a hot mess around here! Now that mom has recovered from the health issues that debilitated her early in the year, she has taken on kitchen duty as her project, and keeps the dishes clean, does whatever cooking that happens here, and maintains the title of chief cook and bottle washer. And does a fine job of it, I must say!
We’re pretty laid back over here and enjoy the “lived-in” lifestyle. I’m confident that I’ll find my mojo someday and will eventually get around to finding a place for all those things in my bedroom that now rest in those storage tubs. But I’m really in no hurry since they are well out of the way, and I don’t know of anything I need right away. Or until I can’t find something that I urgently need, and there’s nowhere else to look but there.
But one thing’s for sure. You will never see my face, or my home, on the cover of Good Housekeeping. And I’m okay with that.
