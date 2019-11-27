Depending on your family schedules, and when you have time to read this, your turkeys are thawing in the fridge, cooked to perfection, or perhaps already devoured.
I myself will enjoy three Thanksgiving meals this year. The one at church was absolutely fabulous and before the week is out, I will feast twice more! Seems to be the norm these days, what with the multiple gatherings and numerous meals. And that’s just fine.
Back in the olden days, our family would gather on Thanksgiving Day, and it was always a really big thing. At some point, we changed it from Thursday to the following Sunday, so that some of us could attend the Tech vs. Georgia JV game, held on Thanksgiving Day. I remember the first time I went to the Shriner-sponsored game. They brought children from the Shriner’s Hospital to the game, and I just couldn’t keep my eyes off the kids on stretchers and in wheelchairs. It broke my heart.
Moving our gathering to Sunday also afforded some heavy ribbing among my family members. We had both UGA and Tech alumni and fans in the house, so every year the winners would rag the losers all day long.
For several years, as my generation grew older, the number of plates steadily increased as we got married and started having children. Then they grew up and did the same. There has been a lull in births for quite a few years now, and instead of adding more plates we are needing fewer and fewer.
Though it is a season to be thankful, for those of us missing loved ones, it is also a season of sadness. While we miss them each day, we seem to miss our loved ones even more at the holidays. We’re still going through the year of “firsts” without my dad, and with the holidays upon us, the holes in our hearts seem a little bigger. My uncle, who was like my second dad, passed four months later. We are still trying to find our new normal. Some days are more difficult than others.
But you know this, don’t you? Many of you have already gone through your first holiday season without your loved one. I’m hoping it gets a little easier with each year. I do find great comfort in remembering holidays past and the happy memories we made.
This year, the No. 1 item on my Thankful List is that God chose my daddy to be my daddy. I am thankful to know that one of these days I will see him again, and I won’t ever have to watch a dreadful disease take him from us.
As you gather around your Thanksgiving tables, I hope you will pause for a moment to remember those loved ones who have gone on and be especially thankful for the time you had with them. Think of happy times and know that they are in our hearts forever, even though their chair may be empty.
Wishing each of you a happy and blessed Thanksgiving!
