Several years ago, I became engrossed in a television show called “Revenge.” It was loosely based on the plot of “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
Which reminds me… I still need to read that book! The foundation on which the show was based was the deep love between a father and his young daughter. They symbolized their love for each other by using the double-infinity symbol. This was carved into the wooden railing on the porch, and the daughter’s character later had this tattooed on her wrist which demonstrated her father’s love for her as “infinity times infinity.” That’s a lot of love.
When I think of my dad’s love for me, it is in the same way. I know he loved me to infinity times infinity. Our family is very open and affectionate with each other, and most conversations end with “I love you.”
I guess I always thought everyone spoke openly of their love, but I have learned that is not the case. Sadly, I even know a few friends who have said they never remember their parents telling them that they were loved. Of course, we use the words flippantly at times — “I love hamburgers, I love those shoes, I love Mel Gibson,” etc. (Well, maybe I do love me some Mel Gibson!)
Sometimes we say the phrase out of habit, or as an afterthought. Remember the first time your sweetheart ever said, “I love you?” Or your child? I can! And I’ll never forget them.
When my dad first got sick almost four years ago, the words began to mean a little more. While we fully expected him to recover, it was still a wake-up call that he (none of us) would be here forever and to start making the moments count. He rallied from that and was in remission for a while, but late in the year of 2018, started going downhill again.
I noticed that his “I love you” declarations became a bit more adamant, and his hugs grew a little longer. At some point, he started adding a little something. He’d say, “I love you.” And then a few seconds later, he’d say, “I sure do!”
It was a cute little thing at first, but then I noticed that he would say it each and every time. Even if I said it first, he would still say, “I love you too. I sure do!” With the emphasis on the “I”, like “IIIIIIII sure do!” I loved it, and it tickled me every time he would say it. Toward the very end, before he became unresponsive, he would hold onto me with all his strength and would tell me over and over that he loved me. And always at the end, there would be the “I sure do!”
I miss those words now. I thought of an infinity tattoo myself, or a cardinal, but I guess I’m just too chicken to do that. Shortly after losing him, I found a dainty little infinity ring with some sparkly little stones. I wore that until all the gloss wore off. I found a nice ring with a band wide enough to be engraved. So, you know what I did? I treated myself to a special gift. I bought the ring, and on the inside of the band I had them engrave the words “I Sure Do.” The ring arrived this past weekend, and I’m so happy to be wearing it.
There is absolutely nothing that could ever, or will ever change the way my daddy loved me. But it makes me happy to see that little reminder on my finger, and know that where one normally wears a wedding ring, I have a ring that reminds me of my dad.
I know he loved me so much. I sure do.
