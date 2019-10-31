Time. It passes so quickly.
Who can believe that this week ushers in the month of November? And in a few more short weeks, we’ll be hanging up our calendars for a new year! My goodness. My mama used to tell me that the older you get, the faster time flies. I must be 110. Because the pages of my planner are turning so quickly, I could almost use it for a fan. For those sudden hot flashes, you know. Or power surges, as I’ve heard them called.
Seems like only a few weeks ago when my employer headed down to Jacksonville for The Big Game. Here we are again, enjoying a nice long weekend off work, because he’s a huge Dawg fan. (Go Dawgs!) Just yesterday, my grandchildren were born, and now I have one about to graduate from high school and two in middle school.
When I look in the mirror, I can also see the ravages of time on my face. Where did those bags and wrinkles come from? I like to think the wrinkles are from all the smiling and laughter over the years. The furrow between my brow that makes me look like I’m in a bad mood all the time is a family trait, shared by most of the women on my mom’s side. I’ve considered some Botox for that, but I’d probably end up with a horn between my eyebrows or something crazy like that. I guess unicorns are still fairly popular these days, so perhaps I could rent myself out to birthday parties.
We continue through our Year of Firsts without my dad and my uncle. We got through Father’s Day and their birthdays, but Thanksgiving and Christmas will be tough. Time. It passes so quickly, yet so slowly. For my mom and my aunt, and many others of you as well, who have lost loved ones, the days and nights seem so long. And so lonely. Time seems to stand still.
For children, it seems like the school year lasts forever (and it almost does, these days!), and it seems an eternity from one Christmas to the next. I remember being so excited when Christmastime came around, and thought I would surely die before Christmas Day! Then when it finally arrived, we had to eat lunch before we could open gifts at my grandparents’ house. The grownups would take forever before finishing lunch, while we kids wiggled and squirmed, impatiently waiting for the time to pass.
Sometimes I stop and think of what an abstract concept “time” is. Perhaps the most profound quote I’ve read about time is this:
“Time is free, but it is priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back.”
- Harvey Mackay
I love wasting time, and I seem to do quite a bit of it. I tell myself that “wasting time” with naps, piddling around doing nothing important, are vital parts of life, and that I need to just “veg out” every now and then. And I think that’s true. We all need to unplug a little more and shut out the world to recharge.
But then, we also need to be sure that we use the time we have left wisely. For those of us on the downhill side of Over the Hill, time moves a little faster. We can sense the urgency and can feel the winds of time blowing in our faces. (Sometimes it seems like hurricane-force winds to me!)
My desire is to spend the time I have left trying to make the world, or at least my little portion of the world, a better place. How can we do that? I think kindness is the key. If we take the time to be kind, then we are making the world better. Visit family. Read to a child. Pray for people we don’t like. (Ouch!) Help a little old lady across the street. Random acts of kindness, if you will.
Life is short. Live it, love it and make it count!
