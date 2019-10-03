Y’all know I’m a total band mom/grandmom nerd.
I was a band mom nerd with my daughter and am currently a band G-Mom nerd with my granddaughter.
I suppose it has to do with not being in band myself. Back in the olden days, when I was in elementary school, it went first through eighth grade. No on-site Pre-K or kindergarten. Some kids went to kindergarten, but it was not a part of the school system. Beginning the school year of 1972, the outlying county schools implemented middle school for sixth-, seventh- and eighth grades, and all the kids were bused to the middle school in Winder.
While I wouldn’t trade anything for eight years with my Statham peeps, one thing that I regret missing was a band program. There were some kids who had private band lessons and were able to be in the marching band, but most of us didn’t have band experience, and missed out. There were a couple of piano teachers who came to the school for private lessons (shout out to Frieda S. Thornton!), but we didn’t have a band class.
When my daughter was in fifth grade at SES, she was in Mr. Reed’s class. She just about drove me nuts with that dreadful recorder! Wonder how many moms have hidden those things over the years? I still have hers, but once she started with her real instrument, I tucked it away in a safe place. No matter how complicated an instrument a kid plays, I don’t think they can resist picking up a recorder! Her middle school and high school years were filled with band activities, and I loved every minute of it!
My oldest granddaughter followed the same path, allowing me to once again have the band mom experience, albeit a couple decades older now! This year marks the bittersweet ending of her school band career. She’s a senior now, so every event is the “last” event. Last band camp. (No tears there!) Last first game, last homecoming, etc. As the season goes on, the “lasts” will stack up until the day comes when she will walk the halls as a WBHS student for the last time and ultimately turn the tassel.
I can’t even stand the thoughts! I will miss those Friday Night Lights, working in the concession stand, chaperoning, and all the other fun (yes, I said fun) activities that go along with being a band mom/grandmom.
But I won’t miss it for long. After a year without a Marching Dogg in the family, my youngest granddaughter will move up and take her place in the WBHS band family. She is currently learning the ropes over at Bear Creek Middle School. Mr. McKay had them out at the BCMS football game last Thursday, Sept. 26, playing on the sidelines. I was able to stop by for a little while to see them in action. It was absolutely fabulous, and the kids looked like they had a blast. Some of the pieces were a little shaky, as would be expected, but a few of them were really quite good, especially considering there were some sixth graders, who are just beginning their band journey. She is still trying to decide if she wants to march with her instrument, or follow in the footsteps of her older sister, and audition for color guard.
Yes, it won’t be long before the band torch is passed from one granddaughter to the next. And, Lord willing, I’ll be there to see it happen!
