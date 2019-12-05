If you drive by my house this Christmas season, you’ll have to look closely and not blink if you want to see my Christmas tree lights.
A month or so ago, I purchased a new tree for my living room. A teeny, tiny, skinny tree. It’s called a “pencil tree” and is 7 feet tall and maybe 2.5 feet in circumference. And it’s perfect!
The spot where I would normally put a tree is now occupied by Mom’s little table where she keeps her things — like whatever book she is reading, her word-search-puzzle books, tissues, manicure set, mail, etc. Essential things that need to be within reach throughout the day. And it also serves as a beverage room table, where she parks (and spills) her drinks. Poor Mom. I give her such a hard time!
But I digress. That little table needs to be there so I only had a tiny little area in front of the other window in which to put the tree. I was so excited to find this tree, and at such a bargain! As soon as I got home with it, I took it out of the box and set it up. Just to make sure it would fit, you know, and to let it “fluff” a little. Well, there wasn’t much to “fluff,” since it’s so small, but it fit perfectly in that little spot at my front window, and by using a teeny, tiny tree skirt, it didn’t block the heat vent. I was a little bit worried about that.
So, my teeny, tiny, skinny tree stood proudly (naked) for a couple of weeks. Earlier in the season when stores started putting out decorations (like… August…) I found a beautiful redbird to clip on the tree and got one each for my mom and my aunt. As soon as I put up my tiny tree, I added the cardinal, and for a good while, he was the lone decoration. Soon I added a new one I had made this year and also several new ones made from sparkly pipe cleaners. Channeling my inner childhood, you know.
Finally, the day came to adorn the tree with my official box of goodies. This is traditionally done the weekend after Thanksgiving. My grandson spent the night with us Thursday night so that he and I could go Black Friday shopping. Somehow, I missed my nap that afternoon and was already a little tired when we left around 8:30 p.m. He had $20 to spend. Our first stop was Target, where the crowd had already thinned a good bit. Pretty quick in and out. Next, he wanted to go to Five Below. I reminded him not to leave the store without me under any circumstances and turned him loose to find his treasures. You’d be surprised how long it takes a kid to select four items to purchase. He was in hog heaven, though, to discover that they had an entire little section of Star Wars merchandise and was very happy with his purchases. Then while he waited patiently in the car for about 15 minutes, I ran into Ulta to pick up a couple of things.
And that was it. We were both tired and ready to go home, after a quick stop at the Waffle House, of course. I remember all those years when my daughter and I would leave home around 6 p.m. and shop all night, through half the day on Friday. I guess my age is catching up to me. I just can’t do that anymore. It was a fun time with my little man, though. There wasn’t anything I was looking for, so I was happy he was ready to go home.
Friday… Black Friday… I never even got out of my jammies. The little man and I put on some Christmas music and decked the halls. Yes, we pimped out my teeny, tiny, skinny tree with about half of my box of ornaments. Lots of the ones I had were a bit too large, but we loaded it down with my favorite things, and I must say, it looks absolutely perfect. It might have a couple of faint curves, like an early case of scoliosis, but we’re going with it. Maybe I will give it a chiropractic adjustment after I take it down, but we’re good for this year. We cranked up the music and totally rocked around the teeny, tiny, skinny Christmas tree.
This year I have a new favorite ornament. A while back, I received a fabulous photo frame ornament at an exchange party but had never put anything inside of it. While browsing through some pictures in my mom’s photo album, I found the perfect photo of my dad and my uncle, taken Thanksgiving two years ago. How exciting to find that both of their faces fit perfectly in the frame! It hangs front and center on the tree, along with the cardinal I bought earlier and several more cardinals that I have since added.
We sure do miss The Boys, but I adore seeing their sweet faces on my teeny, tiny, skinny tree this year!
I hope you are enjoying the holiday season, and have fun rockin’ around your own Christmas tree!
