When I moved into my house in Winder, life was a bit tumultuous and there was neither time nor money to do any improvements.
The carpet and paint were not what I would have chosen, but making changes wasn’t an option at that time. I spent several happy years there and had hoped to make a few changes down the road. In 2005, I decided to move back to Statham. My daughter graduated in 2004, so living in Winder wasn’t as important.
I purchased my current home from a family with whom I had been friends for many years. This time around, I had the funds to paint, put down new carpet and “make it my own” as they say on HGTV. The giant bedroom furniture was replaced with a new, shabby-chic-styled, antique-white iron bed, and much smaller accessory pieces. I was going for a rather minimalist look with beachy tones. With no plans to ever marry again I knew I’d be sleeping solo, so I chose a full-sized bed instead of a larger one. From the get-go, I knew exactly what kind of bed covering I wanted. A chenille bedspread. Just like in the olden days at my grandma’s house.
My BFF and I were shopping for new things for the house, and everywhere we went I’d ask about a white chenille bedspread. It was a little shocking to see the young whippersnappers who, with a deer-in-the-headlights look would ask me, “what is that?” Armed with the perfect answer, “Like your grandmother’s old bathrobe,” I felt sure they would know immediately what I was talking about. Not so much.
Finally, I was able to find the perfect white, chenille bedspread. (Just like my grandma’s old bathrobe!) It was so beautiful, and the stark white was the perfect contrast to the brick-red paint in my bedroom.
Over the years, that poor bedspread has been through a lot. Two grandbabies have slept in that bed with Greemaw. Several kitties and two pups have slept on it. That said, between grandchildren and critters, many gastric-related accidents have happened on my white chenille bedspread. I have washed it a thousand times and have put enough Clorox in the water to fill a swimming pool!
Here I am in 2020, still using that same bedspread that I bought when I moved in. It has been used and abused and is now a sad, shabby, nearly threadbare remnant of its once glorious finery. Some of the ridges have worn off, and the fringe around the edges is looking quite scraggly.
So, once again, I am looking for a beautiful chenille bedspread. My Google searches haven’t helped much. There are hundreds of styles, but I want one just like I had. I’m sorta like my former brother-in-law. When he was young, he asked for some new PJs for Christmas. When asked what kind he wanted, he said “faded yellow, just like the ones I have.” Yep, I’m like that. I mean, I don’t want a tattered bedspread. I already have that! But I want the same design I bought 15 years ago.
But I may have to face the sad truth. There are no more old chenille robes like my grandma used to wear, and I’m beginning to wonder if there are any bedspreads like I want out there, as well.
I may just have to continue using my old faithful until it totally disintegrates as I’m snuggling underneath it. And I reckon that will be OK, too. But I sure would like to have a new one.
—
