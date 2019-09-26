“The mountains are calling, and I must go.”
If memory serves, Mr. John Muir was referring to the mountains of Yosemite when he uttered these words. It’s pretty accurate to say that I’m not much of an outdoor person, with regards to “roughing it,” strenuous hikes, going potty in the woods… that kind of thing. I get my best enjoyment of the wonders of nature from my living room sofa, perfectly content to see God’s great masterpieces on the television. National Geographic, The Discovery Channel, Jack Hannah, and good old Marlin Perkins of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom and such shows as these have been my main source of exposure to the grandeur.
One exception to this would be the ocean. I love going to the beach, taking in the sights, sounds and smells. But again, I’ll leave the exploration of the sea to Jacque Cousteau and the likes. I don’t even like to get in past my knees unless I’m at a spot where I can see the bottom. I’ll enjoy the ocean from my beach chair, with nice long walks in the sand. Picking up pretty shells along the shore is as close to aquatic nature as I care to be.
If you’re a beach lover, you will understand when I say that the ocean seems to call to my soul, and I feel a sense of completeness when I take in all the majesty that it brings. I have referred to this as “centering” my soul, and I have heard others speak of it this way as well. It almost feels like I can reach out and touch heaven, and I feel somehow closer to God.
I have found yet another place that speaks to my soul as well. The mountains that surround “the valley” where my cousin lives near Phoenix. These mountains aren’t like the ones we’re used to seeing in Cherokee or Gatlinburg. Our mountains are lush with greenery, babbling brooks and alive with woodland critters.
I love these mountains, too, and there’s a special mountain on the shores of Lake Burton that holds a giant piece of my heart. But the mountains of the Southwest are vastly different. For starters, you’d never see me hiking up one of them. They are barren, dry, with no sign of life. There are cacti, and a few other types of vegetation, but it’s mostly dirt. And mostly brown. There’s wildlife in there, but it’s not the kind I’d ever want to meet. Rattlesnakes, tarantulas and scorpions. Oh my! Nope, I have no desire whatsoever to set foot on those mountains.
But, yet, they call to me. When driving, it doesn’t matter in which direction you’re headed, you will see mountains ahead. Sometimes they are close enough and small enough to count the cacti, and other times they are quite large, and far ahead in the distance. There are no babbling brooks, but ditches are visible from when the rains do come. It’s almost like being on another planet.
But, yet, they call to me. I love being in “the valley,” with the mountains all around. Feels kind of like circling of the wagons. A wall of protection, if you will. I’m counting the days until I go back again.
My favorite, South Mountain, was my first glimpse of the area on my first visit out. Atop the mountain is a cluster of towers, and as we descended into Phoenix, the multiple red lights blinking in the dark immediately grabbed my attention. It’s my reference point when we go into the city. We can’t see it from my cousin’s house, but when we leave her neighborhood, it quickly comes into view and is visible from most of the roads. I was able to get a nice photograph from the plane as I headed out last weekend. There’s a nice park at the base, and I think I might try to venture out that way when I return next fall.
Maybe there will be no spiders, snakes, or scorpions in a public park. Maybe!
The mountains are calling, and I must go.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.