We are now less than a handful of months from the 2020 presidential race being upon us.
While numerous candidates have been on the campaign trail for months. it seems only the most die-hard of political junkies have been paying much attention. That will likely change by the time January 2020 arrives.
The Democratic Party contest has seen what has to be a record number of candidates. While several have already dropped out, there are still 20 in the running by this columnist’s count.
Those still hoping to represent the party include former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigeig, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Miramar, Fla. mayor Wayne Messam, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former congressman and retired admiral Joe Sestak, hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former college football coach Robby Wells, author and spiritual lecturer Marianne Williamson and New York businessman Andrew Yang.
That’s still quite a long list for Democratic voters to sort out. Biden has been the front runner although Warren has made a push and Sanders is in the top three or four in almost every poll.
That massive list of candidates will all but likely shrink with each passing contest which begins with the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.
While it has not received as much coverage as the Democratic race, there is actually a contest for the presidential nomination on the Republican side. President Trump faces three legitimate opponents in former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh.
Unfortunately, GOP leaders in some states are denying voters the chance to take part in a primary or caucus saying there is no need to have a contest. President Trump, like any elected official, does not warrant a free pass. If voters want him as the Republican nominee then they should have to go vote for him.
It’s dangerous precedent that certain Republican Party leaders are setting in various states including South Carolina and Nevada.
As far as we know, Georgia will have a Republican presidential primary. Stay tuned on that one.
Georgia U.S. Senate contest
Republican Sen. David Perdue is up for re-election in 2020, and at this point the leading Democrats seeking to challenge him include former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson, investigative journalist Jon Ossoff and Clarkston mayor Ted Terry. Others have declared they are running but will ultimately have little, if any, impact on the race.
Perdue also appears to have primary opposition as Derrick Grayson, Michael Jowers and James Jackson have announced plans to run.
Grayson is a minister and U.S. Navy veteran who has run for office on various occasions. Jowers is a farmer and Iraq-Afghanistan veteran. Little is known about candidate Jackson.
