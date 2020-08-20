Rep. Tommy Benton is an embarrassment to Jackson County.
That's about the best thing one can say following Benton's latest loose-lips observations involving a black man.
For those who haven't followed the story, Benton got on a local radio talk show program last week and utterly disparaged the late Rep. John Lewis.
“John Lewis — His only claim to fame was that he got conked on the head at the [Edmund] Pettus bridge," Benton said. "And he has milked that for 50 years — or he milked it for 50 years.”
Ugh.
Some people have taken to Facebook to defend Benton, saying he has the right to free speech and that it's "just the media" making him look bad.
Nope. Benton said what he said with no help from "the media." Nobody put words into his mouth. Nobody made him say something indecent about a man who is widely respected across the nation. Benton created this s***storm all by himself.
Benton does have the right of free speech, of course, but when he makes dumb comments as an elected public official, others also have the right of free speech to call him out on it.
And many have.
•••
Among those who have ripped Benton for his comments are leaders of the state's Republican Party — Benton's own party.
Georgia Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston removed Benton from the chairmanship of the state retirement committee last week when he heard about Benton's comments.
“The comments made by Representative Benton are offensive and disgusting," the speaker said.
It's the second time the speaker has removed Benton from a committee leadership position. He yanked Benton from a chairmanship in 2017 after Benton circulated information to other legislators that argued slavery wasn't the real cause of the Civil War.
It's not clear, but Benton's being booted off as a legislative committee chairman twice may be a new Georgia record.
Now that's something to be proud of.
•••
None of this is shocking to those who've followed Benton's lackluster legislative career.
Although he's been in the legislature for 15 years and is one of the longest-serving members of the state House, he's failed to reach any level of real responsibility. Younger legislators with less seniority have bypassed him over and over.
That's because many of his peers consider him to be a little nuts.
It's not that Benton has crazy views on policies. Overall, Benton's political views are rather moderate compared to many of his firebrand, right-wing colleagues.
Except for one thing: He's obsessed with re-fighting the Civil War, or as he would call it, the War of Northern Aggression. Coinciding with that, Benton apparently never met a black man (or woman) that he respects.
He's a bigot who has embraced the Myth of the Lost Cause and given succor to the theology of white supremacy.
Benton believes that slavery didn't cause the Civil War, that the South was invaded by the North illegally, that the cause of the Confederacy was just as valid as the cause of the American Revolution, that the KKK wasn't such a bad group, and on and on.
All of that marks Benton as a political hot commodity. Not even the Republican Party wants to be associated with his views on the Confederacy, fearing it makes the party look backward.
They're right.
•••
Benton's views may be historically inaccurate and distorted, but they're shared by a lot of people who have romanticized and mythologized the Antebellum South and the Civil War. They believe the South was right and that the Confederacy was a noble, good idea.
That Benton distorts history, however, isn't really the problem. The North won the Civil War, so we in Georgia still have the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, documents that gives Benton the right to think and speak whatever he pleases. (If Benton's Confederacy had won, it's doubtful he'd have the kind of free speech he enjoys today. A government that embraced and defended slavery would have thought nothing about banning free speech.)
No, Benton's sin isn't believing in the mythological Lost Cause; it's in disparaging black citizens for, well, being black.
•••
To understand the entire context of Benton's ugly remarks about Rep. Lewis, you have listen to the entire dialogue.
Benton's comments came on a WJJC radio talk show hosted by former Jackson County GOP leader Ron Johnson. WJJC's Craig Fischer was also on the show with Benton and Johnson. (WJJC airs a number of local and national right-wing talk shows and Fischer is on the executive board of the local GOP. Objective journalism, it ain't.)
To get an idea of the show's tone, imagine putting a microphone in a bar and listening as three guys try to out-trash-talk each other about politics. It's more like a rollicking Three Stooges ramble than a serious discussion about public policy.
This particular discussion was an hour-long ramble of BS infused all the way through with racially-tinged comments.
"African-Americans, or Blacks, or person of color — or whatever they want to refer to themselves today...,” Fischer said dismissively at one point.
In a discussion about the "Gone with the Wind" movie (yes, that was discussed too), someone in the background said it wasn't politically correct to describe the movie as being "color enhanced."
"Can't say that anymore," Johnson said sarcastically.
"Cinematically-enhanced," offered Fischer, laughing. "Pigmatation-enhanced."
"There you go," laughed Johnson.
Benton then took shots at CNN and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, pronouncing her name two different ways to parrot a Fox News commentary about how her name should be pronounced.
Benton then said that "poor ole Joe (Biden) doesn't stand a chance."
"They'll invoke the 25th Amendment and have him out of office in 60 days...," Benton said.
Johnson offered: "Kamala Harris will be standing up there, 'I'm the new president!'"
Fischer then again openly injected race into the discussion.
"She will be the first female president, but we're still looking for a person of color or black person as president...," Fischer said mockingly, a slap at both former president Obama and Harris, both of whom are of mixed-race heritage.
There's a lot of other nutty stuff said during the show, but you get the drift.
•••
All of those comments preceded Benton's attempted take-down of Lewis.
Benton began his Lewis diatribe by suggesting he really hadn't been a good congressman.
"I have never read a significant piece of legislation that passed with his name on it," Benton said of Lewis' Congressional record.
The comment came as Benton defended keeping the Alexander Stephens statue in the Congressional building rather than replacing it with a statue of Lewis. (Stephens was the vice president of the Confederacy.)
It was after that Benton made his dismissive comment that Lewis' fame came from "getting conked on head" and "milked that for 50 years."
Both Johnson and Fischer agreed.
"Yep," they said almost in unison.
In an effort to discredit black leaders of the 1950s and 1960s, some white leaders have long suggested black leaders "milked" their Civil Rights fame for personal gain.
Benton was saying that Lewis didn't deserve his esteemed position in life, a racist trope often used against successful black men and women by jealous whites.
Lewis had just died and he was barely in the ground when Benton decided to try to tarnish his legacy.
That says more about Benton than it does Lewis.
•••
And Benton's commentary was totally wrong.
Lewis wasn't "conked" on the head — he was beaten by a state police force in 1965 for attempting to peacefully march. He suffered a fractured skull in the beating. The photos of that beating were published all across the country and helped change the debate over the 1965 Civil Rights Act.
And it wasn't the only time Lewis was beaten in the Civil Rights era. He was beaten by a white mob in South Carolina in 1961 during the Freedom Bus Rides. The reason? He had attempted to go into a "whites only" bathroom.
But Lewis wasn't just famous for being beaten. He was arrested 40 times during the Civil Rights era on minor, racist laws. He stood with courage at a time when black people were killed for daring to challenge white authority.
He was the youngest speaker during the famous 1963 March on Washington during which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.
It was only after all of that Lewis was elected to Congress and spent three decades representing Georgia in Washington, D.C. where he was respected by whites and blacks, Republicans and Democrats.
Benton, a former history teacher, didn't get his history right, not even close.
•••
But his comments do beg this question: What has Tommy Benton ever done that remotely compares to Lewis' record?
What "significant" legislation has Benton ever gotten passed in Georgia?
What has Benton ever done to stand for justice and oppose injustice?
What ethical or moral leadership has Tommy Benton ever stood for?
When has Benton ever shown personal courage in the face of adversity?
In 50 years, John Lewis will still be remembered for his courage and decency.
Who will remember Tommy Benton?
•••
This isn't the first time Benton has sought to discredit a black leader from the Civil Rights era.
He was one of less than a handful of legislators who opposed putting a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the state capitol grounds.
Benton referred to that statue during his comments on the radio show, saying that if Democrats ever get control of the state legislature, they will have all the statues removed from the state capitol "except one," meaning the one of MLK.
Benton can't stand the idea that a black man's statue is on the same ground as statues of his Confederate heroes.
If it were up to Benton, black citizens would still be second-class citizens who couldn't vote or serve on juries or participate in the political sphere. If it were up to Benton, the Confederacy would have won the war and black people would still be slaves.
•••
All of this is embarrassing to Jackson County all across the state. Benton has become the face of the county and not in a good way.
But we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We keep sending him back to the legislature, time after time, despite knowing about his Confederate obsession and his loathing of black leaders. At best, Benton is a bigot; at worst, he's a racist.
One year ago, the small town of Hoschton was embroiled in a racial uproar over racially-charged words spoken by the mayor and a council member.
One of those who spoke out against the bigotry in Hoschton and called for the mayor and councilman to resign was Ron Johnson, the same Ron Johnson who hosted Tommy Benton on that talk show.
Yet last week, Johnson didn't call Benton out for his screed against John Lewis; in fact, he nodded his assent by agreeing with Benton on the air.
When it counted, Johnson failed to stand up for decency.
In 1968, Jackson County voters supported the avowed racist George Wallace for president.
Is Jackson County still a racist community in 2020?
Guess we'll find out on Nov. 3.
