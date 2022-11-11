There’s an old saying that when someone represents themselves in court as their own lawyer, they have a fool for a client.
That adage was proven true Nov. 7 during a court hearing in Jackson County Superior Court.
Donna Schaefer Moretti of Jefferson filed suit in October against the members of the Jackson County Board of Elections and against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claiming that the voting machines used in the county were illegal and didn’t count ballots correctly. She sued asking that the court halt the Nov. 8 elections and mandate a hand count of ballots rather than a machine count.
To say the Nov. 7 hearing on her motion was embarrassing would be a vast understatement. I’ve sat in a lot of dumb court hearings over the decades, but this one is the worst I’ve ever seen.
To be charitable, Moretti didn’t have a clue about what she was talking about.
•••
I wrote a column a few weeks ago warning about how some activists groups are seeking to create chaos in this year’s elections by overwhelming local elections offices and contesting the legitimacy of thousands of voters.
A few folks didn’t like that column, saying it was all a lie.
But it wasn’t.
Moretti’s dumb lawsuit against Jackson County was part and parcel to that effort to create election chaos.
I don’t know Moretti or what her politics are, but she obviously got lost down a conspiracy-filled rabbit hole, likely from spending too much time on social media and conspiracy-mongering websites.
And she didn’t just make up a lawsuit. Jackson was just one of several counties in the state that had similar lawsuits filed against them claiming the same things.
One of the briefs Moretti filed was 212 pages long and cited a bunch of obscure stuff from other counties around the state from the 2020 election.
Obviously, that came from some activist group that convinced Moretti to sue Jackson County.
•••
But there were a lot of problems with Moretti’s lawsuit, apart from the nonsense it contained.
For one thing, she filed it wrong. When the judge asked her why she didn’t file it correctly, she didn’t have an answer.
Even worse, she didn’t present any evidence to back up her claims, other than unverified documents she had seemingly downloaded from online sources.
The judge threw the case out.
•••
But that won’t be the last we hear from this election. All across the country, activist groups are gearing up to challenge election outcomes they don’t like.
While most of what we’re seeing this year is coming from the political right, it could also come from the political left.
It was left-leaning groups that never accepted George Bush as the legitimately-elected president in 2000 and it was left-leaning groups that didn’t accept the election of Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018.
Regardless of where it’s coming from, it’s dangerous to allow our elections to be decided not at the ballot box, but in the courts.
But that’s where this nation is headed. The courts are being weaponized by radical activists in a bid to overturn elections, a move we will likely see explode between now and the 2024 presidential election.
On Tuesday, I got a fund-raising email from a right-wing activist who said in his opening sentence, ”Democrat operatives are doing all they can to tamper with the elections...”
There’s no evidence of that and the author of the email didn’t even pretend to offer any evidence, but a lot of people believe this kind of stuff regardless.
The court hearing in Jackson County this week proved that. It was a waste of everyone’s time. In the end, Moretti got exactly what she deserved, which was to be embarrassed in a courtroom.
But embarrassment isn’t enough — she should also have to reimburse the county for its legal expenses .
Taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
