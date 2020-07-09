Under the name of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the national Republican committee is attempting to raise money by attacking the media.
The fundraising letter under Sanders' name says in part, "Yes, I am with you in the fight against the Fake News media." It goes on to say that "left-wing reporters will make up sources and tell lies just so they can tear down the President..."
It's all BS. Trump's re-election is in trouble so Republicans are going on the attack, attempting to blame others for the president's failures. The media is always a good whipping boy, especially for Trump whose ego is hyper-sensitive to press coverage.
If you don't like the message, blame the messenger. It's an old trick dating back hundreds of years. Trump has elevated it to an art form.
But the problem in America isn't a "fake news media," it's a president who can't keep his fingers off twitter.
•••
Also in the moron department, at least eight candidates across the country running as Republicans and who are followers of the wacky QAnon conspiracy cult will be on the ballot in the upcoming November general election.
And over the weekend in Gettysburg, a bunch of right-wing militia nuts showed up with guns following an internet hoax that claimed antifa would be burning American flags at the historic Civil War park. It wasn't the first time recently that right-wing militia groups have responded to fake online posts and rumors related to supposed antifa plans.
QAnon followers and nutty militia groups live under the same rocks. They should crawl back and stay there.
•••
Also in politics, polling indicates that Georgia might — might — vote Democratic in November. Because of that, the Biden campaign has begun to spend money in the state in an effort to flip it Blue.
Maybe, but I still think that's a long shot for 2020. By 2024, Georgia could become a Blue state given the demographic changes in the metro regions.
But this year, rural Republicans will turn out to vote in large numbers in November. Who knows what unreliable urban Democratic voters will do.
•••
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports a three-month wave of violence has been hitting Atlanta. One of the recent victims was an 8-year-old girl, shot over the holiday weekend.
The record of violence has quickly become political fodder as Republicans see a chance to use the carnage to undermine left-wing calls to defund police departments.
The issue also gives fuel to a talking point often used by those who want to deflect criticism of abusive police tactics — violence within the black community.
As with the looting and violence that followed the recent Black Lives Matter protests, violence makes real change difficult because it undermines legitimate issues that should be discussed and debated.
Violence is never the answer. That isn't a political position, it's just the reality.
•••
Revisiting the idiocy department, a small-town newspaper editor in Kansas did a stupid, dumb thing last week for which he eventually had to apologize.
Kansas' governor issued an order for people in that state to wear a mask when they're in public due to the virus. Anderson County editor Dane Hicks didn't like the governor's edict.
In response, he drew a cartoon and posted it on Facebook that compared the governor's order about wearing face masks to Nazis herding Jews into cattle cars. The caption of the cartoon read, "Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask... and step onto the cattle car."
Kansas' governor Laura Kelly is a Democrat. Hicks is both the editor and chairman of his county's Republican Party.
Hicks at first refused to apologize for the cartoon, but then later decided he had been wrong to compare the mask order to the murder of Jews in the Holocaust.
No kidding.
Which brings up a larger issue: Why do some small-town editors get directly involved in local political parties, or run for a local political office? Isn't all of that an obvious conflict of interest with an editor's duty to be a spectator and not a player?
If you're going to be the editor of a newspaper, don't also become a politician, or the leader of a political party. Be, as Mark Twain suggested, "irreverent" toward pretty much everything, including politicians.
If you do the editor's job right and needle inflated egos of all political persuasions, it should be enough hell for any editor to deal with.
Editors should prick politicians, not be a politician.
—
