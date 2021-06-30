Georgia's new voting rules are international news.
During a recent Zoom call, a colleague from England asked me about the state's new voting law; he said it was news in England and wanted to know if the law was as bad as it's being reported.
My short answer to him was that the intent behind the law was certainly partisan and bad, but the practical impact on election outcomes may be less than its critics claim.
Still, the law has some bad flaws that need to be corrected. And there's one bad section that could create a firestorm in the future.
•••
Last week, the U.S. Justice Department announced it is suing Georgia over the new law. The Justice Department claims some provisions in the law violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
That move isn't the first action against the law. Judy McNichols, a Democratic member of the Jackson County Board of Elections, is one of 13 co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state over the law. The Jackson County Democratic Party is also a signee on the lawsuit, which was filed by a liberal group known as Coalition for Good Governance.
The law, commonly referred to as SB202, came in the aftermath of Donald Trump's loss of Georgia in last year's election. Republicans were aghast at the narrow defeat and the Republican-dominated legislature quickly moved to enact laws they believe could help the GOP and hurt Democrats in future balloting. (Most of the more extreme proposals didn't make it through the legislature and SB202 wasn't the worst of the worst ideas.)
But SB202 is a very clear attempt by state GOP leaders to put their thumb on the voting scale so that, in close elections, state Republicans could find an avenue to change the outcome.
The intent was both anti-democratic (with a small "d") and anti-Democratic (with a large "D").
•••
So what does the new law do specifically?
Here are some of the more controversial provisions that have received a lot of attention:
•It narrows the time someone can request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots were controversial in 2020 because they were used so widely in the pandemic. Republicans see absentee voting as a threat since so many Democrats voted by absentee ballot in November. Still, the narrowing of time to ask for an absentee ballot probably doesn't create any huge hardship.
•It requires ID info to vote absentee. In the past, absentee ballots were verified by matching voter signatures from the card on file in a county elections office with the signature on the ballot envelope. The new rule requires a driver's license number or some other identification. This is another attack on absentee voting, which some Republicans see as being too easy and ripe for fraud (there's no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 despite a lot of conspiracy allegations floating around on social media.) Many minority voters in urban areas don't drive and may not have other legal identification easily available. Critics say the new rules will make it difficult for those citizens (who largely vote Democratic) to vote by absentee. Proponents say voter ID is necessary in absentee as it is for in-person voting.
•The new law also restricts drop boxes for absentee ballots, prohibits local officials from mass-mailing absentee ballots to all voters and disallows mobile voting centers. All of those are mostly aimed at restricting voter access in the state's urban counties where Democrats dominate the ballot.
•The new law disallows (makes it a crime) to distribute food and water to people standing in line to vote, unless those items are handed out by poll workers. Long voting lines are the norm in many urban counties; this move is obviously designed to discourage people from standing in line to vote.
•••
All of those things may collectively have some impact on voting, but I doubt they will make a monumental change. Their intent is wrong and partisan, but it's going to be difficult to show that those things individually violate the Civil Rights Act. I expect the U.S. Justice Department will argue that the collective intent of those new rules violates voting access.
In addition to direct voting rules, the law has some nutty new provisions that won't affect voters, but are clearly designed to punish the media that reports on elections.
One provision in the law that's clearly unconstitutional is a rule that prohibits anyone, including reporters, from communicating what they witness with absentee ballot counting to anyone other than poll officials. That means that if on election night, I post a story saying local ballot counting machines had broken down and absentee results will be late, I would be violating that part of the law.
That's unconstitutional since government cannot impose any kind of prior restraints on speech.
The law also prohibits photography in polling places under the guise that doing so protects people's secret ballot, but a photo ban seems like overkill. The ability to photograph an election scene as a documentation of the event is important. Banning photography is a bad idea.
•••
All of those items are of concern, but what is really troublesome about the new law is how it puts a lot of power into the hands of the state legislature (which is GOP-controlled) and takes power away from local officials.
Specifically, it weakens the state board of elections by giving the legislature more control over the board and it allows the state to takeover a local elections board it deems to be mismanaged.
That means the state could take over one (or more) of the state's large Democratic-leaning counties, like Fulton County.
It's an open secret that some of these counties' elections are poorly managed and badly-organized. Still, there's little evidence of widespread cheating or incompetence that would warrant a takeover.
It is that "takeover" provision that the Coalition for Good Governance is suing about. The group claims the takeover provision is an "assault on democracy."
For example, what happens in another close election in Georgia where a Democrat defeats a Republican by a small margin? This takeover rule could allow the state to take over a county's election and perhaps disallow a large number of votes in an effort to change the outcome in favor of the Republican.
A decade ago, I'd have said that such a move would be impossible; today, it wouldn't surprise me given the hyper-partisan nature of our political culture. What we saw in 2020 with The Big Lie and the ensuing riot on Jan. 6, all aided or excused by GOP leaders, makes anything possible.
•••
I'm not a fan of the new law — its intent wasn't for good government, or to make voting easier as its supporters claim.
If state leaders really wanted to make voting easier, they'd have gone to 100% absentee balloting and done away with in-person voting. In today's technological world, having to stand in line to cast a ballot is like being given a horse and buggy to commute to work. Some other states are all-absentee and Georgia could be as well.
Still, I'm not convinced that SB202's impact will be as dramatic on suppressing voting as its critics claim. In fact, it may have the opposite effect.
In passing SB202, Republicans gave Democrats a hot talking point for the upcoming 2022 state elections, including the governor's race where Democrat Stacy Abrams is expected to make another run against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. The 2018 Kemp-Abrams race was very close; Abrams will use this new law as a way to rally her supporters and raise a ton of money.
Georgia Republicans are fighting the last war with their obsession about Trump having lost the state in 2020. That obsession was evident at the recent state GOP convention where Gov. Kemp was booed by Republicans angry at him for not overturning the election results and giving the state to Trump by fiat, something Kemp had no power to do.
Note to Republicans: If you keep looking backward, you'll never see the train wreck that's about to hit you in the future.
—
