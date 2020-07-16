I don't see how schools can reopen later this summer.
But I also don't see how they can stay closed.
What to do about schools, from kindergarten to college, is one of the most vexing issues that surrounds the COVID-19 outbreak.
And it isn't just about education. Schools have become multidimensional institutions that provide a variety of health and social services in addition to classroom instruction.
A number of children depend on public schools to eat a decent meal each day.
Health care services, physical, mental and emotional, are closely linked to children attending school.
Life skills and socialization are a huge part of a school's influence on children.
And schools act, in part, as a "home" for many younger children who are too young to be by themselves and as a safe place for children who otherwise live in questionable, unstable environments.
So when schools aren't in session, the impact isn't just on academics, it has an impact on the "whole" child and by extension, their families and the community at-large.
•••
But for all that value, schools are also closed environments where contagions often run rampant. No matter how hard they try, schools simply cannot practice any real degree of "social distancing" inside a school building.
Colleges are even worse. Although students are older, crowded dorms and nights of partying will surely spread COVID among the young adult population.
Although doctors still don't understand a lot about COVID, it's becoming clear that its main way of spreading is from airborne particles. Simply talking spreads the virus.
So schools are perfect petri dishes to incubate and spread the virus. While the virus hasn't been as deadly on younger children as it is on older people, having a lot of young children as carriers will undoubtedly lead to an uptick in overall community spread. That will mean more sick adults and more deaths overall.
And the impact on teachers? If I were an older teacher, I wouldn't want to be in that virus hot house.
•••
So the question is, how much pain are we willing to take in order to have society return to some semblance of "normal?”
If we don't have kids back in school, that will affect many adults' ability to work. Not every adult can work remotely.
And if we don't have kids back in school, the children themselves will suffer. Some doctors believe that there is more overall danger for children if they don't go to school than if they do.
There is also a danger to the economy and to society. So far, the downturn in the economy has been softened by a massive amount of money being poured into people's bank accounts by the government. That is slated to end later this month, but given the upcoming election, the free money may be extended until November.
But it won't last forever. At some point, the free funds will stop and at that point, the economy could be in deep trouble.
•••
This question about what to do about school reopening is playing out against a backdrop of what looks like a perfect storm.
With an election looming, the virus has become the most important political issue on the table.
In an effort to shore up lagging poll numbers, President Trump is dismissing the virus and has begun attacking doctors who don't project a positive attitude.
But that has created a split within the GOP as some Republicans have begun to distance themselves from the president and his failure to deal with the COVID crisis.
The virus could eat away at Trump's political Teflon. No other issue has, so far, weakened him politically. And while the diehard members of the Trump Cult will support him no matter what, a lot of moderate Republican voters are starting to question his insane rhetoric about the virus pandemic.
•••
One of the dumber issues to come from all this has been that wearing a face mask is now itself a political issue. Some on the right claim mask mandates are an infringement of their "freedom."
They're not.
That was the same argument we heard in the 1970s when a lot of people opposed seatbelt mandates because they were somehow an infringement of personal "rights." You don't hear that anymore.
Look, we have to wear clothes in public. Nobody claims that being forced to wear pants is an infringement of their "rights" as citizens.
Mask mandates aren't an infringement, either. While mask mandates are difficult to enforce, they do carry some weight with the public.
And if the state won't mandate mask-wearing in public, every business in the state should do it on their own.
You want to buy groceries? Wear a mask.
That should be mandatory. Period.
•••
All of which brings us back to public schools. If schools in Georgia are going to reopen, wearing masks should be mandatory. For students. For teachers. For anyone inside a school building.
As for sports, I'm not sure how schools can have sporting events in a way that would be safe for participants and spectators. But if sporting events are held, masks should be mandatory.
•••
I'm not sure how all of this will play out. But this pandemic isn't going away anytime soon. It may be years before we see some kind of effective treatment or vaccine.
Meanwhile, COVID will continue to reshape our society, our economy and out political culture.
And until we figure it all out, let's all do our part and wear a mask.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.