I don’t think I have ever seen or heard a louder crowd than what was heard at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21. I doubt Notre Dame has, either.
The crowd definitely played a role in the game Saturday night. Two timeouts and three or four penalties were called as a result of crowd noise. The stadium was covered in a loud sea of red. It was unbelievable. Georgia learned something from Notre Dame when we visited there in 2017. It was a great idea that has really worked at Georgia the last two years. I’m giving a big shout out to the Silver Dawgs. These are ambassadors for UGA on football weekends to show people from out of town why Athens is a great place to live. They are all over Athens the day before the game and stationed around the stadium to greet visitors and home folks before, during and after the game.
Sending a big birthday wish to the mother of the voice of the Bulldogs. She’s also a big Dawg fan. Before Scott Howard was the voice of the Dawgs, he did sports at WNGC and I did commercials with the morning crew. Our friendship goes back long before he was the voice of the Dawgs.
Since we just spent a week talking about the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, I thought it would be appropriate to share a few Irish recipes with you. The first recipe is a rather simple cookie recipe.
Irish Lace Cookies
Ingredients
1 stick of butter, room temperature
3/4 cup firmly packed, light brown sugar
2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
2 Tbsps. water
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups extra coarse whole meal flour
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 cup cacao nibs
Fresh cracked sea salt
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the flour, water and vanilla. Stir in the whole meal flour. With a small cookie scoop, place a scant 1 inch of dough on a parchment lined sheet pan, 3 inches apart. They will spread a lot. Fit 5 cookies on a sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, rotating pans halfway through until they are just firm enough to move with a metal spatula. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle with sea salt. When they are still warm, but cool enough to handle, roll into cylinders using a dowel or the handle of a wooden spoon, or shape into a curve, clay roof-tile shape by just gently squeezing together the edges of the cookies. If the cookie hardens up on the sheet pan, place back in the oven for 1 minute to soften. Transfer the cookies to racks and cool completely.
I guess my favorite Irish dish on a cold evening would be Irish Stew. It’s really an easy dish to make and it’s one of those dishes when you eat a little you want more.
Irish Stew
Ingredients
2 pounds chuck roast cut into 1-inch cubes
1/4 cup flour, optional
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 Tbsps. olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup beef broth
1 bay leaf
2 cups baby carrots
4 medium potatoes peeled, and cut into 1-inch chunks
Directions
Place the beef cubes, flour, salt and pepper in a large zip lock bag or bowl. Seal and shake to coat all cubes with flour or stir gently. In a large skillet, heat oil until simmering. Add the beef cubes and brown on all sides. Do not crowd meat in pan. Do this in batches if your pan is not large enough to accommodate all of the meat at one time. As the meat browns, remove it to a crockpot. Add the onions to the drippings in the skillet and sauté until tender. Add the onions to the crockpot. Stir in the beef broth and bay leaf. Cover and cook on low for four hours. Add the carrots and potatoes and stir gently to combine. Cook on low for another two to four hours or until meat and vegetables are tender. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Another favorite Irish recipe that many of my friends love is corn beef and cabbage. This is one dish that I definitely choose to cook in the crock pot. The corn beef seems to take forever cooking it on the stovetop. Using the crockpot, you just throw everything in together and leave it to cook. With all the spices, veggies and meat together you have a wonderful meal.
Corn Beef and Cabbage
Ingredients
1 medium yellow onion, cut into large wedges
3 large carrots, cut into thirds
2 stalks celery, cut into thirds
1/2 pound baby potatoes, halved
1 corn beef brisket (2-3 pounds)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 pack pickling spice
2 sprigs thyme
2 bay leaves
1/2 green cabbage, cut into large wedges
Directions
Add onion, carrots, celery, and potatoes to the bowl of your crock pot. Place corned beef on top and season generously with salt, pepper and pickling spices. Scatter thyme and bay leaves over meat and fill slow cooker bowl with water until it is almost completely covering the meat. Cook on high for 4 to 4 1/2 hours, until meat is tender. Add cabbage to crock pot and cook on high for 45 minutes to 1 hour more until cabbage is tender and cooked through. Remove meat and veggies from slow cooker, slice and serve.
A very popular Irish appetizer is commonly known as elephant ears. These can be made as a sweet tasting or savory taste. Today’s recipe will take the savory route.
Irish Elephant Ears
Ingredients
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed (half a 17.3-ounce package of Pepperidge Farm Pastry sheets)
2 Tbsps. Dijon mustard
2 ounces shredded Dubliner cheese (about 1/2 cup)
1 Tbsp. Gourmet Garden lightly dried parsley
Directions
Place thawed cold pastry on a lightly floured surface with the short side closest to you. With a rolling pin, roll gently to smooth creases. (You are not rolling to gain size.) Using a small offset spatula or icing spatula, spread mustard evenly over the surface of the puff pastry. Sprinkle with the cheese and parsley. Starting from the short side, nearest you, roll up the pastry sheet tightly just to the center. Similarly, roll up the other side toward the center and tightly press rolled halves together so they touch. Carefully place pastry roll on a plate and pop it into the freezer 10-15 minutes. This will make it easier to slice. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a slender, long knife, cut the roll into 12 even slices. Place slices slightly apart on the prepared sheet and bake for 15 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven and serve warm or at room temperature.
Soda bread is a variety of quick bread made in Ireland. They use sodium bicarbonate as the leavening agent instead of traditional yeast.
Amazingly Easy Soda Bread
Ingredients
4 cups all-purpose flour
4 Tbsps. white sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup margarine, softened
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup buttermilk
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet.
In a large bowl mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and margarine. Stir in 1 cup buttermilk and egg. Turn dough out onto a lightly-floured surface and knead slightly. Form dough into a round and place on prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, with 1/4 cup buttermilk; brush loaf with this mixture. Use a sharp knife to cut an X into the top of the loaf. Bake in a preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Check for doneness after 30 minutes. You may continue to brush the loaf with the butter mixture while it bakes.
