I came across my late mother-in-law’s spiral notebook with all of her handwritten recipes.
I found some different casserole recipes that I plan on trying soon. I’d like to share some of these with you. She was also a great cook.
I’ve made many homemade pot pies, usually beef or chicken but never with seafood. I found this one that I can’t wait to make for my son. I know he will love it and a special friend, too.
Seafood Pot Pie
Ingredients
Half of a 17.3-ounce package Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry sheets (1 sheet)
Vegetable cooking spray
1 can (10 1/4 ounces) Condensed New England Clam Chowder
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) Condensed Cream of Onion Soup
1/2 cup milk
1/8 tsp. hot pepper sauce
1 package (10 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1 bag (12 ounces) frozen cooked baby shrimp, thawed (about 3 cups)
1 can (about 6 ounces) imitation crab meat
Directions
Thaw the pastry at room temperature for 40 minutes or until it is easy to handle. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 13x9-inch shallow baking dish with cooking spray.
Stir the soup, milk, hot sauce, vegetables, shrimp and crab meat into the prepared pan. Unfold the pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Roll the sheet into a 10x9-inch rectangle. Gently roll the pastry onto the rolling pin so that you can lift it and gently unroll it on the baking dish. Crimp or roll the edges to seal it to the dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is hot and bubbling. Let the pot pie stand for 5 minutes before serving.
—
I’ve eaten many bowls of chicken and dumplings but never in the form of a casserole. This is another new dish for me.
Chicken and Dumplings casserole
Ingredients
¾-pound chicken tenders, cut into bite-sized pieces
6 baby potatoes, red or Yukon Gold, quartered (about 1/2 pound)
1 cup baby carrots
1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
1 can (about 14 ounces) chicken broth
1/2 cup biscuit baking mix
1/4 cup water
Directions
Spray a 9-inch glass microwaveable pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, flour. salt and pepper in a large re-sealable food storage bag. Shake to coat chicken and vegetables with flour and seasonings. Empty chicken and vegetables into the pie plate, shaking to distribute evenly. Add broth. Combine biscuit mix and water in a medium bowl. Mix lightly with fork just until moistened. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove pie plate from microwave. Remove and discard wax paper. Drop teaspoons of biscuit dough over chicken and vegetables. Bake 10 minutes or until dumplings are puffed and cooked through. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
—
A dish with both crab and asparagus has to mean a delicious dish. Both are two of my favorites.
Easy Crab-Asparagus Pie
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups sliced asparagus
1/2 cup chopped onion
4 ounces crabmeat, fresh, frozen or pasteurized
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Parmesan cheese
Black pepper
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2 Tbsps. cold butter
1 1/2 cups milk
4 eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch quiche dish or pie plate with cooking spray. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add asparagus and onion; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Pick out and discard any shell or cartilage from meat. Layer asparagus mixture and crabmeat in prepared dish; top with cheeses. Season with pepper. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or two knives until mixture forms coarse crumbs. Stir in milk and eggs; pour over crabmeat mixture. Bake 30 minutes or until filling is puffed and knife inserted near center comes out clean.
—
Really like this new recipe for pork chops. I always cook them the same way it seems. This recipe looks and sounds like one I will be using often.
Glazed Pork Chops with Corn Stuffing
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups chicken broth
1/8 tsp. ground red pepper
1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
1 stalk celery, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
4 cups corn bread stuffing
Vegetable cooking spray
6 boneless pork chops, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)
2 Tbsps. packed brown sugar
2 tsps. spicy brown mustard
Directions
Heat the stock, red pepper, corn, celery and onion in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the stuffing and mix lightly.
Spray a 3-quart shallow baking dish with the cooking spray. Spoon the stuffing into the baking dish. Top with the pork chops. Stir the brown sugar and mustard in a small bowl until the mixture is smooth. Spread the brown sugar mixture over the pork. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until pork is cooked through.
—
I’m not a tuna fan but I do have people that eat at my house that love tuna so I’m sure this tuna casserole will be cooked for them.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Ingredients
2 cans (10 3/4 ounces each) Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
1 cup milk
2 cups frozen peas
2 cans (about 10 ounces each) tuna, drained
1/2 12-ounce package medium egg noodles (about 4 cups, cooked and drained
2 Tbsps. dry bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. butter, melted
Directions
Stir the soup, milk, peas, tuna and noodles in a 3-quart casserole. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until the tuna mixture is hot and bubbling. Stir the tuna mixture. Stir the bread crumbs and butter in a small bowl. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the tuna mixture. Bake for 5 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
—
