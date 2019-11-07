First, can’t say enough about the big Dawg win over the Gators. It’s great to be a “Smart Dawg.”
It is always great to run into old friends, especially when you haven’t seen them in a while. I ran into Kathy (Gasaway) Everett at the dollar store. We’ve been friends since first grade. Also ran into Joan Hammons at a meet-and-greet for Scott Penn on Saturday, Nov. 2. She and I spent many days together at the hospital when our husbands were in ICU. We met at the end of her husband’s sickness and at the beginning of my husband’s. It was nice catching up again.
—
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. I have so much to be thankful for and will be sharing my Thanksgiving with my son and some of his friends and my friends this year. With all of the family getting together, you have to start planning things early. I’d like to share some rather simple dessert recipes this week before we get to the turkey and dressing recipes.
If you have Cool Whip and Jell-O in your kitchen, you have the basics to make all sorts of great-tasting desserts.
Strawberry flavor seems to always be a favorite around my house and this simple pie doesn’t last long.
Cool ‘N Easy Pie
Ingredients
2/3 cup boiling water
1 package (4-serving size) Jell-O, strawberry flavor gelatin
Ice cubes
1/2 cup cold water
1 tub (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed
1 Graham Pie Crust (6 ounces)
Directions
Stir boiling water into dry gelatin in large bowl at least 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Add enough ice to cold water to measure 1 cup. Add to gelatin; Stir until slightly thickened. Remove any un-melted ice. Add whipped topping, stir with wire whisk until well blended. Refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is thick enough to mound. Refrigerate for least 4 hours or overnight until firm. Store leftover pie in refrigerator (if there is any).
**Note: You can top with cool whip and fresh strawberries if you so desire.
—
When you see a recipe that says use Nilla Wafers, that means use the real thing, no substitutes allowed. Off brands just do not do these cookies justice nor their recipes. Chocolate is always a hit at gatherings.
Double Chocolate Nilla Squares
Ingredients
64 Nilla wafers, divided
3 Tbsps. sugar
6 Tbsps, butter or margarine, softened, divided
4 squares semi-sweet baking chocolate
2 1/2 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-serving size) chocolate flavor instant pudding and pie filling (the Godiva pudding is really good used here)
1 1/2 cups thawed Cool Whip
Directions
Crush 40 of the Nilla wafers mixed with sugar and 5 Tbsps. of the butter until well-blended. Press firmly onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking pan to form crush.
PLACE chocolate and remaining 1 Tbsp. butter in small microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high 1 minute or until butter is melted. Stir until chocolate is completely melted. Drizzle over crust with a spoon. Pour milk into a large bowl. Add pudding mixes. Best with wire whisk 2 minutes. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spread half of the pudding mixture over crust, top with remaining 24 wafers. Cover with remaining pudding mixture. Refrigerate at least 3 hours cut into 24 squares.
—
When I make banana pudding, I like to make it the old-fashioned way like my grandmother did, most people don’t either have the time or take the time to make it that way anymore. They like doing it the quick and easy way. Here’s a recipe for that.
Easy Southern Banana Pudding
Ingredients
3 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-ounce serving size each) Jell-O vanilla Instant pudding and pie filling
30 Nilla wafers
3 medium bananas, sliced
1 tub (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed
Directions
Pour milk into a large bowl. Add dry pudding mixes. Beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well-blended. Let stand 5 minutes. Arrange half of the wafers on bottom and up the sides of a 2-quart serving bowl; top with layers of half each of the banana slices and pudding. Repeat all layers. Cover with whipped topping. Refrigerate 3 hours. Store leftover dessert in refrigerator.
—
If you are a chocolate lover, you are going to love this next recipe.
Decadent Triple Layer Mud Pie
Ingredients
3 squares Bakers semi-sweet baking chocolate, melted
1/4 cup canned sweetened condensed milk
1 Oreo pie crust (6 ounces)
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
2 cups cold milk
2 packages (4 serving sizes each) chocolate flavor instant pudding and pie filling (I highly recommend the Godiva instant pudding mix for this)
1 tub (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed, divided
Directions
Mix chocolate and condensed milk until well-blended. Pour into crust; sprinkle with pecans. Pour milk into a large bowl. Add dry pudding mixes. Beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well-blended. (Mixture will be thick). Spoon 1 1/2 cups of the pudding over pecans in crust. Add half of the whipped topping to remaining pudding stir with wire whisk until well-blended. Spread over pudding layer in crust; top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 3 hours. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.
—
During holidays, you can’t forget about pumpkin pie. A simple but delicious no-bake approach to this results in a creamy tasty pie.
Double Layer Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients
4 ounces (1/2 of 8-ounce package) cream cheese, softened
1 Tbsp milk
1 Tbsp, sugar
1 tub (8 ounces) Cool Whip, thawed, divided
1 Graham Cracker Pie Crust (6 ounces)
1 cup milk
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
2 packages (4 serving sizes each) vanilla flavor instant pudding and pie filling
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Directions
Mix cream cheese, 1 Tbsp. milk and sugar in a large bowl with a wire whisk until well-blended. Gently stir in half of the whipped topping. Spread into bottom of crust. Pour 1 cup of milk into a large bowl. Add pumpkin, dry pudding mixes and spices. Beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well-blended. (Mixture will be thick.) Spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate 4 hours or until set. Top with remaining whipped topping just before serving. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.