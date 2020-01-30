I love making casseroles to share with others. They are easy to make ahead and freeze for later, also.
This week I’ll share some of my newest casserole recipes I’m sharing with sick family members.
Shrimp and Wild Rice Casserole
Ingredients
1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
2 Tbsps. butter
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 package wild rice
2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
Cook the rice according to package directions minus 1/4 cup water. Let cool. Bring 2 cups water and 1/2 tsp. salt to a boil in a medium saucepan and cook the shrimp for 1 minute. Drain immediately and set aside. Heat the butter in a saucepan and sauté the pepper and onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the rice, soup, 1 1/2 cups of cheese, shrimp and vegetables. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Spray a 9-inch square aluminum cake pan or an 11x7-inch glass casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the mixture in the pan and top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake for 30 minutes until bubbly.
—
Cheeseburger Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
8 ounces egg noodles (wide variety)
2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat, stirring to break up the lumps until all of the pink is gone from the nest. Drain off the fat. Add the onion and the green pepper, and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, with juice, and the Worcestershire sauce, oregano, 1/2 tsp. salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then lower the heat to low. Simmer the mixture for about 15 minutes. Fill a medium pot half full with water. Add 1 tsp. salt. Bring the water to a boil. Stir in the noodles and boil for about 8 minutes, until tender. Drain the noodles, return the noodles to the pot. Pour the tomato mixture over the noodles and stir until blended. Put the noodle mixture into a baking dish that you have sprayed with cooking spray. Top with cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes, until cheese is melted. Enjoy it as a family meal, then refrigerate the leftovers.
—
Corn Casserole
Ingredients
15 ¼-ounce whole kernel corn, drained
14 ¾-ounce cream style corn
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine the can of whole kernel corn (drained), creamed corn, sour cream and butter and stir together until well-combined. Pour into baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and sprinkle top with shredded cheddar cheese. Return to oven and continue to bake until the cheese is melted about 5-10 minutes. Let stand 5-10 minutes then serve warm.
—
Broccoli Casserole
Ingredients
1 cup mayonnaise
20 ounces frozen chopped broccoli (cooked and drained)
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese (grated)
10 3/4 ounces condensed cream of mushroom soup
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups crackers, crushed
2 Tbsps. butter, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13x-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine broccoli, mayonnaise, cheese, soup and eggs. Mix well. Place the mixture in pan. Top with crushed crackers and pour the melted butter evenly over crackers. Bake for 35 minutes until set and browned.
—
John Wayne Casserole
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef, cooked and drained
1 (1.25-ounce) packet taco seasoning
4 ounces sour cream
4 ounces mayonnaise
8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
1 yellow onion, sliced
2 cups biscuit mix
2 tomatoes sliced
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 (4-ounce) can sliced jalapeño peppers
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Brown ground beef and add taco seasoning and water, according to packet directions. Set aside. In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, 4 ounces of cheddar cheese and half of the onions. Set aside. Stir biscuit mix and water to form soft dough.
Pat dough on the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sauté remaining onions and bell peppers until slightly tender. On top of the biscuit mixture, evenly distribute ingredients in the following order: ground beef, tomato slices, green peppers, onions, jalapeño peppers, sour cream mixture and end with remaining sharp cheddar cheese. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until edges of dough are lightly browned.
—
