Sending birthday wishes out to Caroline Power Evans, our beautiful Barrow County Probate Judge. Hope her day was extra-special.
I have great memories of Caroline’s dad, Steve, when he had the local TV station in Winder. I was the 4-H County Council president and asked Steve if we could please have an hour each month to let our county know what our 4-H club was doing. We had a very active club all over the county. Steve agreed to my request. This show gave the 4-H confidence needed later when they presented their projects at district and state competition.
I really enjoyed working with Steve. Steve would be so proud of his daughter today if he was around. She has a very special mom who has the energy of superwoman and takes care of everyone.
—
Since Caroline is a lover of chocolate, I decided to dedicate this column to her and share some of my favorite chocolate recipes.
Double Chocolate Mousse Tart
Ingredients
Crust
8 graham crackers crushed
3 Tbsps. unsalted butter
Dark Chocolate Mousse
2 cups dark chocolate chips, melted
1 1/2 cups whipped cream
Chocolate Mousse
1 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips, melted
2 cups whipped cream
Topping
1 thick chocolate bar
2 Tbsps. cocoa powder
Directions
Make the crust: in a medium bowl, use a fork to combine the graham cracker crumbs and the butter until they are the texture of wet sand. Transfer the crust to an 8-inch springform pan and use the bottom of a glass or a flat instrument to press against the bottom.
Make the dark chocolate mousse: In a medium bowl, let the melted dark chocolate chips cool to room temperature, then use a spatula to gently fold in whipped cream. Pour the dark chocolate mousse over the crust and smooth out the top as much as possible, then freeze for 15 minutes.
Make the milk chocolate mousse: In a medium bowl, let the milk chocolate chips cool to room temperature, then use a spatula to gently fold in whipped cream. Pour the milk chocolate mousse over the dark chocolate layer and smooth the top with the spatula. Freeze for 2 hours, or until the mousse is set. Take a vegetable peeler and press it down along the edge of the chocolate bar to create mini chocolate spirals. Make at least 2 Tbsps. worth. Remove cake from freezer and gently take the cake out of the springform pan. Sift the cocoa powder over the top of the cake, then sprinkle with the chocolate shavings.
—
Hot Chocolate Cookie Mugs
Ingredients
Cookie Dough
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, melted
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
For Decorating
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided
1/3 cup heavy cream, warmed
1 cup mini marshmallows
12 mini candy canes, plus more in case some break
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugars with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then add the melted chocolate chips and beat to incorporate. Sift in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Beat until well-combined. Scoop a rounded Tbsp. of cookie dough into each cup of a mini muffin tin. Use your fingers to spread the dough evenly across the bottoms and up the sides of the cups, being careful not to spill over the edges. Bake for 8 minutes, until cookies have slightly puffed up. Let cool completely. If the centers have puffed up, use the back of a wooden spoon to reshape.
Prep the decorations: Add the 4 ounces of chocolate chips to a liquid measuring cup or heatproof bowl. Pour over the warm heavy cream and let sit for 1 minute then stir until well-combined and smooth. Pour the ganache into the cooled cookie cups until level with the tops. Decorate the tops of each cookie cup with mini marshmallows and let sit at room temperature until thickened, about 10-15 minutes. Use scissors to cut the curved end of the mini candy canes into small handles. Use a knife to gently lift the cookie cups from the muffin tin so one side sticks up. Dip the ends of the candy cane handles into the cooled melted chocolate, then stick onto the sides of the cookie cups. Let set for at least 1 hour before serving.
**Note: May use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet ones.
—
Creamy Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsps. powdered sugar, or to taste
1/2 tsp. espresso powder
8 ounces milk chocolate
Whipped cream, for serving
Directions
In a 1.5-quart saucepan over medium heat, whisk together whole milk, heavy cream, powdered sugar and espresso powder until hot. Small bubbles will appear around the edges and the mixture may start to steam. Do not allow the mixture to boil. Turn heat to low and stir in chocolate until completely melted. Serve warm, topped with whipped cream.
—
4 Layers, 4 Textures, 1 Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
10 graham crackers crushed
3/4 cup granulated sugar, plus 3 Tbsps., divided
1/3 cup cocoa powder, plus 4 Tbsps., divided
14 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted, divided (1 3/4 sticks)
4 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 Tbsps. powdered sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, 3 Tbsps. of granulated sugar, 2 Tbsps. of cocoa powder and 6 Tbsps. of melted butter until fully incorporated and the mixture looks rich and chocolaty. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking pan and pack down to cover the bottom of the pan in an even layer. Bake for 10 minutes, then let cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees. Separate the eggs into two large bowls (whites from yellows). Add the remaining 3/4 cup of granulated sugar to the egg yolks and whisk until pale yellow. Add the remaining 1/2 cup melted butter and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated. Sift in the flour and 1/2 cup of cocoa powder and mix thoroughly. Slowly add the milk, stirring continuously until a very wet batter forms. Set aside. Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until frothy. Add the cream of tartar and continue beating until medium peaks form. Whisk 1/3 of the egg whites into the egg yolk batter, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites with a rubber spatula. Pour the batter over the graham cracker crust and bake for 40 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center jiggles slightly. Let cool for at least an hour. In a large bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form and the cream has doubled in volume. Sift in the remaining 2 Tbsps. cocoa powder and the powdered sugar and fold with a rubber spatula to incorporate. Invert the cooled cake onto a cutting board. Remove the parchment paper and flip the cake again so the graham cracker crust is on the bottom. Spread the chocolate whipped cream onto the cake. Slice and serve.
—
Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn Pie
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. unsalted butter
7 ounces marshmallows
2/3 cup peanut butter, divided
8 cups popcorn, popped
Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing
2 cups dark chocolate chips
2 cups milk chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
4 Tbsps. powdered sugar, divided
2 tsps. vanilla extract, divided
3 Tbsps. milk
Directions
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat, then add the marshmallows and stir until starting to melt. Add 1/2 cup of peanut butter and stir until completely melted. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the popcorn to the saucepan and stir to coat completely. Let cool for 2 minutes. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray. Press the popcorn mixture into the pan using the bottom of a class, creating an even layer along the bottom and halfway up the sides. Set aside. Add the dark chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips to a medium bowl and melt in the microwave (4 minutes, at 50-percent power). Set aside to cool after stirring to mix melted chips until smooth. In a separate medium bowl, whip the cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, then add 3 Tbsps. of powdered sugar and 1 tsp. of vanilla and beat to incorporate. Fold the whipped cream into the cooled chocolate. Spoon the chocolate mixture into the popcorn crust. Spread evenly. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1 Tbsp. powdered sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla and the milk, stirring until smooth. Transfer to a small pipping bag or zip top bag. Pipe lines across the surface of the pie. Drag a toothpick through perpendicular to the lines, alternating directions from top to bottom. Chill the pie in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Release the springform, then slice and serve.
—
