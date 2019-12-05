I hope all of you got to enjoy tons of food for Thanksgiving. As a nation, we have so much to be thankful for. Being able to enjoy and share time with family and friends is a privilege that most of us never think about. We are a blessed nation indeed.
During this holiday season, I challenge each of you to share with the less fortunate the good things you have been given from God above. There are nursing homes, shelters and the elderly and homeless that could use some cheering up with your visits, special treats and spare food to eat.
—
During Christmas, I get all of my favorite recipes out for treats to share with family and friends. I try to add new ones to my list every year. Friends and family look forward to the homemade treats and it’s one of my favorite parts of Christmas. This week I’d like to share with you some great cookie recipes.
These are rather easy to make, but very tasty. These would be great for a cookie swap.
Pecan Meltaways
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Additional confectioners’ sugar
Directions
In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in pecans. Refrigerate until chilled. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll in 1-inch balls and place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until set. Roll warm cookies in additional confectioners’ sugar; cool completely on wire racks. Roll cooled cookies again in confectioners’ sugar.
** Note: This recipe will taste great with almost any nut. Try adding chopped almonds, hazelnuts or macadamia nuts.
—
Hot Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. peppermint extract
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup baking cocoa
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 package (11 1/2 ounces) milk chocolate chips
1 cup marshmallow creamer
1 cup finely crushed peppermint candies
Directions
Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. Combine the flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Drop by Tbsp. 2 inches apart onto a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until tops are cracked. Remove to wire racks to cool completely. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips (50 percent power, 3 minutes). Stir until smooth. Drop a tsp. of marshmallow cream into the center of each cookie. Dip half of each cookie into melted chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Immediately sprinkle with candies. Place on waxed paper and let stand until set. Store in an airtight container.
—
Buttery Spritz Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. almond extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Glaze
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 to 3 Tbsps. water
Colored sugar and sprinkles
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter, confectioners’ sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extracts. Gradually beat flour into creamed mixture. Using a cookie press fitted with a disk of your choice, press dough 2 inches apart onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until set, 6-8 minutes (do not brown). Remove to wire racks to cool completely. In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar and enough water to reach desired consistency. Dip cookies into Glaze; decorate as desired. Let stand until set.
**Note: Melted chocolate morsels may be used in place of confectioners’ sugar glaze. Dip and decorate as directed.
—
Chocolate Snowballs
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 large egg, room temperature
2 tsps. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
Confectioners’ sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually beat in flour. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until set and bottoms are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Roll warm cookies in confectioners’ sugar. Cool completely on wire racks. If desired, reroll cookies in confectioners’ sugar.
Eggnog Snickerdoodles
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided
1 large egg
1 tsp. rum extract
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup refrigerated French vanilla non-dairy creamer
5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
Icing
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
5 to 6 tsps. refrigerated French vanilla non-dairy creamer
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter, shortening and 2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. In a small bowl, mix milk and creamer. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with milk mixture, beating well after each addition. In a small bowl, mix nutmeg and remaining sugar. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in nutmeg mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cook on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For icing: in a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar and enough creamer to reach desired consistency. Put snowflake designs on cookies as desired.
—
No Bake Christmas Wreath Treats
Ingredients
20 large marshmallows
2 Tbsps. butter
Green food coloring
3 cups Cornflakes
Red M&M’s minis (about 2 Tbsps.)
Directions
Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave safe bowl; microwave uncovered on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds. Tint green with food coloring. Stir in Cornflakes. On waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into eight portions. Working quickly shape each into 3-inch wreaths using buttered hands. Decorate immediately with M&M’s pressing to adhere. Let stand until set.
—
Red Velvet Peppermint Thumbprints
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
4 tsps. red food coloring
1 tsp. peppermint extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 Tbsps. baking cocoa
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
2 cups white baking chips
2 tsps. canola oil
1/4 cup crushed peppermint candies
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, food coloring and extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Press a deep indentation in center of each with the end of a wooden spoon handle. Bake 9-11 minutes or until set. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. In a microwave, melt baking chips with oil; stir until smooth. Spoon a scant tsp. filling into each cookie. Drizzle tops with remaining mixture. Sprinkle with peppermint candies. Let stand until set.
—
