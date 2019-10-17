Saturday was a rather disappointing day in Athens. The Bulldogs did not play a very good game and, after two overtimes, lost to South Carolina.
We have been spoiled by an almost perfect Jake Fromm and Rodrigo Blankenship. Saturday when they weren’t perfect, we lost the game. It was very disappointing to see the student section not full. The end zone seats closest to South Carolina fans had lots of empty seats in them. Time to regroup and start preparing for Kentucky.
Happy Birthday wishes go out to an old friend, Johnny Doster.
—
Sometimes we get in a rut and need a new and different way to cook our favorite vegetables to give them a fresh new taste. I’m always looking for new ways to cook them. I’m finding new and different ways of making dishes with cauliflower. Some are cooked dishes some are raw. This one is one of my favorites in the fall.
Loaded Cauliflower Nachos
Ingredients:
12 ounces cauliflower
2 Tbsps. vegetable oil
1 tsp. each cayenne, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and salt
1/3 cup canned black beans
1/3 cup canned sweet corn
1 Tbsp. diced red onion
1 diced Roma tomato, seeds removed
2 ounces Mexican-styled blend shredded cheese
1 jalapeño sliced
1 Tbsp. minced cilantro
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut cauliflower into chip-like pieces. In a bowl, coat cauliflower with oil. Add cayenne, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and sea salt. Place on sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Roast 20 minutes until crispy but not burnt.
Meanwhile, heat black beans and corn in microwave until warmed, 1-2 minutes. Top roasted cauliflower with bean mixture, onion, tomato and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes. Top with jalapeño and cilantro. Serve, refrigerating any leftovers.
—
I make stuffed bell peppers often but never the same way. Sometimes I use sausage other times I will use ground beef or ground turkey. It’s another simple dish to make for those busy nights in the fall.
Sausage and Rice Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients
6 large, red, orange and/or yellow bell peppers
3 Tbsps. olive oil
1 pound loose sweet Italian sausage
4 plum tomatoes, diced
2 red onions, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning, kosher salt, and black pepper, to taste
2 cups cooked brown rice
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Cut the tops off the pepper. Remove and discard the stems, then finely chop the tops; set aside. Scoop out the seeds and as much of the membranes as you can. Place the peppers in a microwave safe bowl, add 1/2 cup water and cover with plastic wrap. Microwave until just beginning to soften, about 12 minutes, then uncover and set aside.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Heat 2 Tbsps. olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 6 minutes. Remove to a plate.
Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to the pan. Add the tomatoes, red onions, garlic, Italian seasoning and the chopped pepper tops and cook, stirring until tender and lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes.
Season the mixture with salt and pepper and stir in the sausage and rice. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Place the peppers upright in a baking dish just enough to hold them. Fill with the rice mixture and bake for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the cheese and continue baking until the cheese is browned in spots, 10-12 more minutes.
—
Using Kielbasa with fall veggies is another quick and easy dinner for the family on those busy nights.
Kielbasa with fall veggies
1 small spaghetti squash, halved, seeds removed
4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved if large
1 pound cremini mushrooms, halved (quartered if large)
2 pounds smoked kielbasa, cut at an angle into 2-inch pieces
Chopped parsley
Directions
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Coat spaghetti squash with 2 tablespoons oil. Place cut side down on prepared baking sheet, and roast 20 minutes. Meanwhile, toss Brussels sprouts and mushrooms with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Carefully add vegetables and kielbasa to hot baking sheet, until vegetables are tender and sausage reaches a safe internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 15-20 minutes more. When cool enough to handle, pull the strands from the squash and arrange on a serving platter. Top with roasted vegetables and kielbasa; sprinkle with parsley. Refrigerate any leftovers.
—
Roasting a variety of veggies together will result in flavors coming together for a new combination of taste. This combination can be any variety of fall veggies available. Choice is endless.
Tri-Colored Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients
3 medium carrots
2 small beets, peeled
1 large sweet potato, peeled
1/2 small butternut squash, peeled and seeded (about 1/2 pound)
1/2 acorn squash, peeled and seeded (about 1/2 lb)
2 Tbsps. olive oil
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
2 Tbsps. minced chives
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Chop carrots, beets, sweet potatoes and squashes into roughly 1-inch cubes. Toss vegetables with olive oil, salt and pepper on rimmed baking sheet. Spread veggies in a single layer and roast until tender and browning, about 25-30 minutes, flipping vegetables halfway through. Sprinkle with chives before serving. Refrigerate any leftovers. These are great with pot roast and baked chicken.
—
Potatoes are a vegetable that can be prepared in endless ways to give them a new and different flavor. This can be accomplished by the use of a variety of spices and few additional ingredients.
Garlicky Melting Potatoes
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. canola oil
2 Tbsps. butter
2-pound gold potatoes, peeled and sliced 1-inch thick
2 tsps. minced rosemary leaves
3/4 tsp. salt
1 cup chicken broth stock
4 cloves garlic, smashed
Directions
Position rack in upper-middle of oven and preheat oven to 500 degrees.
In a small pot over low heat, stir oil and butter until butter is melted. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss potatoes with butter-oil mixture, rosemary and salt. Arrange potatoes in a single layer. Roast 15 minutes. Flip potatoes and roast another 15 minutes.
Carefully add stock and garlic cloves and continue roasting another 15 minutes. Transfer potatoes and garlic to serving platter and drizzle juices from baking sheet over the top. Refrigerate any leftovers.
—
