This past week has been an unusual week in the United States.
Schools are being shut down nationwide due to a virus outbreak. The coronavirus has become a nightmare to the human population.
I’m rather certain there is a team of scientists in the lab I retired from in Athens working on a vaccine for this virus as they did for the H1N1 outbreak. I sure hope this all ends soon. I sure wish I had stock in toilet paper or a major grocery distributor.
—
With schools out and many people out of work due to the crisis going on, the kitchens are probably busier than usual. A nice, quick, refreshing dessert recipe would be handy to have. This week I’ll share a few refreshing fruit fluffs that are easy to make and very tasty.
Peach Fluff Salad
Ingredients
1 box (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 can (15-ounce) sliced peaches in juice
1 container (8 ounces) Cool Whip
2 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Stir together pudding mix and peaches in the juice from the can. Fold in Cool Whip. Stir in marshmallows and pecans. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
—
Two Berry Fluff Salad
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 cups heavy whipping cream
8 cups fresh strawberries (about 2 pounds), sliced
2 cups fresh blueberries
Optional: Additional fresh strawberries and blueberries
Directions
In a large bowl nest cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Slowly add cream, beating until thick and fluffy. Fold in 8 cups strawberries and 2 cups blueberries. If desired, top with additional berries.
—
Pineapple Fluff
Ingredients
1 box (3.4 ounces) vanilla instant pudding mix
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice (Do no drain.)
1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
In a large bowl, stir together dry pudding mix and entire can of crushed pineapple with juice until well combined. Gently fold in the Cool Whip, marshmallows, coconut and pecans. Cover bowl with lid or Saran Wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours prior to serving.
—
Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
3.9 ounces vanilla or chocolate instant pudding mix (I use the Godiva white or milk chocolate pudding)
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup creamy peanut butter (Use a good brand. I use Skippy.)
8 ounces Cool Whip
25 Reese’s Miniatures, halved
8-ounce bag Reese’s Minis
3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
Directions
Beat cream cheese with pudding mix until smooth. This will take a few minutes. Slowly add the milk 1/4 cup at a time making sure it is completely incorporated before adding more. Add peanut butter and mix until combined. Fold in the Cool Whip until the mixture is smooth, creamy and fluffy. Fold in the Reese’s candies and chocolate chips. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours. Serve with apple slices, graham crackers, chocolate graham crackers, peanut butter cookies or a spoon.
—
Fruit Salad Fluff
Ingredients
1 large (16-ounce) container of Cool Whip
2 (8-ounce) cans of pineapple tidbits (Drained really well)
3 small cans of mandarin oranges (Drained really well)
1 (3-ounce) package orange Jell-O
1 1/2 container cottage cheese (24 ounce containers)
2 cups of mini pastel marshmallows
Optional ingredient: coconut about 1 cup (gives it a good texture)
Directions
In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese and the pack of orange Jell-O powder, mix these two together really well. Next, add in your semi-thawed, semi-frozen Cool Whip (if it’s completely thawed, the fluff won’t set up when it’s chilled in the fridge.) Mix the Cool Whip in really well. Then drain your canned fruit really well and add all cans of fruit. Be sure to fold the fruit in, making sure you don’t destroy the mandarin oranges. Once the fruit is all mixed in, you can fold in your marshmallows. Smooth out the top of your bowl, wipe down the inside top edges for a clean look over it, and let it chill in your fridge for at least 2 hours or more.
—
