My son had the last joint of two of his fingers cut off last year at work.
This was done where he works. He has almost healed but will have surgery next week to remove a nail pocket. A nail keeps breaking the skin open on the end so it can’t completely heal. There is no place for a nail now so the only solution is to have it removed. Hopefully this will get him back to doing things as normal as he can with two missing finger ends.
My brother Bobby is having tons of pain in his back. He is dealing with spine cancer. My oldest brother suffered a stroke early last year and now resides at the nursing home in Winder. He does not walk these days and talking isn’t real clear.
Please keep my family in your prayers as new challenges come our way. My best friend Kay Young Fish has been very sick this year. Wishing her a speedy recovery.
This week I’m going to share with you some of the recipes friends have sent me to try the past few weeks. These are the ones that really turned out good.
Mozzarella Stuffed Slow Cooked Meatballs
Ingredients
Fresh Mozzarella, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground Italian sausage
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsps. salt
1 tsp. pepper
1 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup fine grated Parmesan cheese
2 eggs
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 cup fresh parsley
1 jar Prego traditional sauce (or similar)
Directions
Add all ingredients together except Mozzarella and pasta sauce into large bowl. Need to combine until uniform. Spoon a 1.5-inch ball of meat mixture and roll into a ball. Press 1 cube of Mozzarella into center of meatball and roll meat to surround the cube. Repeat with the remaining meat and cubes. Pour 1/3 jar into slow cooker, evenly coating bottom. Add meatballs in single, loosely spaced layer in slow cooker. Cover with pasta sauce. Stack more meatballs in second layer. Add more sauce and meatballs. Set slow cooker to high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
Southern Hamburger Steaks with Onion Mushroom Gravy
Ingredients
For the Hamburger Steak Patties:
1 large egg
1/4 cup bread crumbs
6 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
1 tsp. of seasoned salt
3 Tbsps. olive oil
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 large onion, diced
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. fresh black pepper
1 cup all-purpose flour
For the Brown Onion Mushroom Gravy:
1 large onion, chopped
1 cup of beef broth
1 cup of water
1/4 cup of all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. seasoning salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 Tbsp. of Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. gravy master
2 cups of freshly sliced mushrooms
Directions
In a large bowl, combine all patty ingredients except for the flour and olive oil and mix well. Shape into 4 to 6 hamburger patties — all the same size. In your flour you set aside, dip each patty so both sides are well coated. In a large semi-deep cooking skillet, on medium heat, heat the olive oil and place each of the patties in the pan. Cook until browned on both sides, remove and set aside — reserving all the pan drippings for the gravy. In the pan with the drippings, add in the sliced onions, add a Tbsp. of water and cook over medium heat until lightly caramelized, stirring frequently. In a separate medium-sized bowl, whisk together the beef broth, water, 1/4 cup of flour, seasoning salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and gravy master until well combined. Pour mixture into the skillet with the onions and stir constantly, until mixture begins to thicken. Return your cooked hamburger steaks to the skillet, flipping a few times to coat each side with the gravy. You want to make sure they absorb the gravy on each side. Add in your sliced mushrooms, then reduce heat to a low simmer. Cook covered for about 20 minutes longer, being sure to flip them every 5 minutes to keep them coated well. Serve over buttered mashed potatoes.
Shaggy Dogs
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 eggs beaten
2 cups powdered sugar
10 ounces miniature marshmallows
2 cups sweetened coconut
Directions
Combine the butter and chocolate chips in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are both melted and the mixture is smooth. Turn off the heat and then very slowly, whisking continuously, pour in the eggs, completely incorporated until smooth. Stir in the marshmallows. Refrigerate the mixture until it starts to set up. Lay down a piece of parchment paper or waxed paper. Sprinkle 1/3 of the coconut over the top. Divide the chocolate/marshmallow mixture into 3 equal portions. Place one portion of the mixture on the coconut and form it into a log about 1 1/2 inches thick and 8 inches long (grease hands to make it easier to do). Roll the log over the coconut, pressing the coconut into the sides to adhere. Transfer the coconut covered log to a piece of plastic wrap and wrap tightly. Repeat with the remaining 2 portions. Refrigerate the candy until set up, at least a couple of hours, up to 3 weeks. When ready to serve, unwrap the log and cut it into 1/2 inch slices.
Creamy Garlic Mushrooms and Bacon
Ingredients
8 ounces bacon, cut into strips
2 Tbsps. butter
26 ounces brown mushrooms, washed (pat dry with paper towels)
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1/4 cup chicken broth
6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley
1 tsp. fresh chopped thyme
Salt and pepper to season
1/2 cup fresh shredded or grated Mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup fresh shredded or grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Fry the bacon in a Large oven safe skillet over medium heat until crispy. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to soak up some of the oil. Set aside. In the same pan, melt the butter. Add the mushrooms, drizzle with oil and mix through, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Fry for 2-3 minutes to lightly brown mushrooms and release their juices. Pour in the chicken broth and let it reduce for 2 minutes. Whisk, occasionally stirring. Add in the garlic and stir it through for a minute, until fragrant. Pour in the cream and herbs. Reduce heat down to low. Gently simmer until tender (about 4-5 minutes) and sauce is slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Add the bacon back in and give everything a good mix to combine all of the flavors together. Top the mushrooms with the Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly and mushrooms are done to your liking (about 3-5 minutes). Serve warm.
Smothered Cheesy Baked Chicken with Mushrooms
Ingredients
3 Tbsps. salted butter
2 Tbsps. olive oil
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 medium yellow onion, sliced
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1/2 tsp. smoke paprika
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup chicken stock
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray a 13x9-inch casserole pan with cooking spray. Heat 1 Tbsp. butter and 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add mushrooms and onions and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add minced garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds. Pour half of this mixture into the prepared casserole pan and set the other half aside. Season chicken with paprika, garlic powder and Italian seasoning and heat the remaining butter and oil in the skillet. Add chicken to the skillet and cook 2 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken breasts to the casserole pan on top of the mushrooms and onions. Add chicken stock to the skillet and scrape the bottom of the pan to bring the browned bits of flavor out. Bring to a boil and let cook until chicken broth has reduced about 5 minutes. Add the remaining mushroom/onion mixture on top of the chicken breast, sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese, and pour the chicken stock sauce over the top. Bake for 15 minutes and serve.
