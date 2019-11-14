Winter has really hit us this past week. Definitely not a good time to be without heat. My heat compressor decided to stop working right after the fan went out. So now I wait for a new compressor to be ordered. I am lucky to have a great warranty on my house so I didn’t have to hunt a heating and air repair person.
Saturday night at the Georgia game was one cold night. I have learned the best way to be in the weather is to wear layers of clothing. Having hot chocolate was definitely a hit among the fans. Having one of my best friends and her husband from North Carolina made the evening more enjoyable. Another Georgia shutout against Missouri made the evening better, too. Hoping for a win against Auburn, which means Georgia will go back to the SEC championship. That will make it three in a row for an SEC East team first time since Steve Spurrier did it at Florida.
—
I’ll be cooking Thanksgiving this year for family and friends. It will be the first Thanksgiving Ross and I will have together as a family since his dad died. I try to add something new to my menu each year.
Most of these come from friends who take time to share with others. I hope you enjoy some of these and share them with your family.
Pineapple casserole has become a favorite addition to my Thanksgiving dinner. Cindy Young Peppers gladly shared her recipe with me at a Young Thanksgiving get-together.
Pineapple Casserole
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
6 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 (20-ounce) cans pineapple chunks, drained, and 6 Tbsps. pineapple juice, preserved
1 cup cracker crumbs (recommended Ritz)
8 Tbsps. (1 stick) butter, melted plus extra for greasing pan
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a medium-sized casserole dish with butter. In a large bowl, stir together the sugar and flour. Gradually stir in the cheese. Add the drained pineapple chunks and stir until ingredients are well-combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish. In another medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, melted butter and preserved pineapple juice, stirring with a rubber spatula until evenly-blended. Spread crumb mixture on top of pineapple mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
—
The favorite side dish at my house for Thanksgiving has got to be Sweet Potato casserole. I make it several different ways. It has to do with who’s going to be eating it as to how I cook it. The one with nuts is my favorite.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
4 cups sweet potatoes, cubed
1/2 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp. salt
4 Tbsps. butter, softened
1/2 cup milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Put sweet potatoes in a medium sauce pan with water to cover. Cook over medium-high heat until tender, drain and mash. In a large bowl, mix together the sweet potatoes, white sugar, eggs, salt, butter milk and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth. Transfer to a 9x11-inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, mix the brown sugar and flour. Cut in the butter until the mixture is coarse. Stir in the pecans, sprinkle the mixture over the sweet potato mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the topping is lightly brown.
—
I have found making homemade cranberry sauce to be rather easy. The taste is so much better than any you get in a can.
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
2/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup orange juice (no sugar added or freshly squeezed)
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp. kosher salt
1 (12-ounce) bag cranberries
Directions
Combine the sugar, orange juice, 1/2 cup water, cinnamon, salt and cranberries in a medium saucepan. Bring up to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 15 minutes. Let cool completely before serving.
Instead of making a plain dish of corn, I like to make a corn salad or corn casserole. Both are great side dishes for Thanksgiving.
Corn Salad
Ingredients
4 slices bacon, chopped
1 medium shallot, chopped
1 Tbsps. fresh thyme
2 tsps. sherry vinegar
3 cups frozen corn, thawed
1 tsp. pure honey
Directions
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon; reserve skillet. Add shallot and thyme to reserve skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add vinegar and corn. Cook tossing until heated through, 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in honey and reserved bacon.
—
A combination of broccoli and cauliflower makes another good side dish.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin
Ingredients
4 Tbsps. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for pan
1 medium head of cauliflower (about 2 pounds) cored and sliced ¼-inch thick
1 large head broccoli (about 1 1/2 pounds), trimmed and sliced ¼-inch thick
6 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
1/4 tsp. freshly-grated nutmeg
8 ounces Gruyere, grated (about 2 cups)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a shallow 3-quart baking dish. Arrange cauliflower and broccoli in the prepared dish. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes (do not let it darken). Slowly whisk in milk. Simmer, whisking occasionally, until slightly thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in nutmeg and 1 1/4 cups cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables. Sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup cheese. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil; bake until vegetables are tender and the top is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
—
