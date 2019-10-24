This weather is crazy these days. It’s hard to get up in the morning and dress for a whole day. It starts off cool, and by afternoon it’s back to being hot.
Saturday, I was cold all day. The rain had a lot to do with that I do believe. The Georgia game was wet and cold and started off a little scary with no score for a while, but we finally started scoring. I sure hope this off week coming up allows hurt players to heal in time for the Florida game.
—
With cool weather here, I start getting out my recipes for soups. I recently did oyster stew, which is one of my favorites and is so simple to make. But I also like to experiment with other types of soups that aren’t the traditional kind you eat all the time.
One of my favorite soups has to be Creamy Tomato Basil Soup with Parmesan Cheese. My homemade recipe is 1,000 times better than any canned soup you might buy in the store. It is full of flavor and requires no roasting and hardly any chopping.
Parmesan Tomato Basil Soup
Ingredients
4 stalks celery, chopped into thirds to fit in processor better
4 medium carrots, peeled, chopped into thirds to fit in processor better
1/2 large onion, peeled and quartered
3 cloves garlic, peeled
3 Tbsps. butter
2 Tbsps. olive oil
1/4 cup flour
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 (14-ounce) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with juice
1 Tbsp. dried basil or 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. each dried parsley, black pepper,
1 tsp. dried oregano or 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano
Pinch red pepper flakes, optional
1 bay leaf
1-2 cups milk, half and half or heavy cream
1 cup freshly-grated Parmesan cheese
Garnish
Freshly-grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Directions
Add celery, carrots, onions and garlic to a food processor and pulse until finely minced. Melt butter in oil in a large Dutch Oven/soup pit over medium heat. Turn heat to medium-high, add minced vegetables and sauté for 4 minutes. Sprinkle in flour and continue to cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually whisk in chicken broth followed by tomatoes and all seasonings. Add bay leaf. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until carrots are tender. Add Parmesan cheese and whisk to blend. Stir in milk/half and half and half/cream/milk and gently simmer an additional 15-20 minutes on low, stirring occasionally. Stir in additional chicken broth or cream to reach desired consistency. Remove bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
You can serve the soup as is if you like the texture or proceed to purée with an immersion blender or working in batches, transfer soup to blender and purée until smooth being careful to let smoke escape or it will explode. Using a blender will give you a much smoother, creamier soup. Garnish with freshly-grated Parmesan cheese.
—
Wonton soup is another one of my favorite soups. It is so full of flavor and is so soothing to eat.
Wonton Soup
Ingredients
Wontons
38-42 Wonton wrappers
3.5-ounce package shiitake mushrooms
4 green onions
½-inch peeled ginger
2 garlic cloves, peeled
16-ounce ground pork
1 large egg yolk
1 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
2 tsp. sesame oil
1 tsp. rice wine vinegar
1 tsp. rice wine—May substitute dry sherry
1/2 tsp. Asia chili sauce-optional
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Soup
2 tsp. sesame oil
2 medium carrots, sliced
2-3 tsps. freshly-grated ginger
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, optional
9 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 Tbsps. low sodium soy sauce
2 Tbsps. rice wine
1 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed
4 ounces baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
3 scallions, chopped
4 heads baby bok choy, chopped into bite-sized pieces
Directions
Broth
In a Dutch oven or soup pot, heat 2 tsps. sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté for 1 minute. Add chicken, soy sauce, rice wine and brown sugar and bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Simmer on low for 20-30 minutes while you prep your wontons.
Wonton filling
Add mushrooms, green onions, ginger and garlic to food processor and pulse until finely-chopped. Add ground pork and all remaining filling ingredients and pulse until combined but not pasty.
Assemble:
Fill a small bowl with cool water. Lay out a baking sheet size sheet of parchment paper (to lay finished wontons on).
Working on a flat surface, lay out 4-6 wonton wrappers. Keep remaining wontons in a freezer bag. Place 2 tsps. of filling in the center of each wrapper. Working with one wonton at a time, brush the top 2 sides of wonton with water with your finger. Bring 2 opposite corners of the wonton together to form a triangle and enclose the filling pinching edges of the wrapper together to firmly seal, pressing out any air. Moisten opposite corners of the long side of triangle and fold them down then and across one another then pinch to seal together. Place finished wonton on parchment paper and cover with a damp towel. Assemble remaining wontons in the same manner.
Soup
Bring soup broth to a boil. Add shrimp and mushrooms to soup then gently add wontons using a slotted spoon. Cook for 4 minutes or until they float and pork filling is cooked through. Remove wontons with a slotted spoon straight to serving bowls (it is OK if you get some veggies/ shrimp with your wontons). Add bok choy and green onions to soup and cook 1 minute. Ladle soup over wontons and serve immediately. Do not let wontons sit in broth before serving or they will become soggy and fall apart.
—
I used to buy shrimp corn chowder and my family loved it so I came up with a recipe similar but added bacon to it. My family enjoyed this recipe even more. This is a great one to make a big pot of and freeze in single servings for later.
Bacon-Corn Chowder with Shrimp
Ingredients
6 slices center cut bacon, chopped
1 cup pre-chopped onions
1/2 cup pre-chopped celery
1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 garlic clove, minced
4 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels, thawed
2 cups fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth
3/4 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp
1/3 cup half and half
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. salt
Directions
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add bacon to pan; sauté 4 minutes or until the bacon begins to brown. Remove 2 slices of bacon. Add onion, celery, thyme and garlic to pan and sauté for 2 minutes. Add corn and cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to a boil and cook for 4 minutes. Place 2 cups of corn mixture in a blender and secure lid on blender. Blend until smooth. Return puréed corn mixture to pan. Stir in shrimp; cook 2 minutes or until shrimp are done. Stir in half and half, pepper and salt. Crumble reserved bacon over soup.
—
If you’re feeling down in the dumps and need a soup recipe to push away those winter blues, then this easy feel-good soup recipe is sure to lift your spirits.
Feel-Good Soup
Ingredients
2 tbsps. vegetable oil
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into ½-inch chunks
6 cloves garlic, minced
8 cups water
1 (10-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
4 carrots, thinly sliced
6 chicken bouillon cubes
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Directions
In a soup pot, heat oil over high heat. Add chicken and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes or until no pink remains in the chicken. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until the carrots are tender.
—
Watching your carbs? Here’s a creamy, low-carb, hearty and wonderfully cozy soup for those chilly nights.
Cauliflower Chowder
Ingredients
4 slices bacon, diced
2 Tbsps. unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
4 cups chicken broth
1 cup 2-percent milk
1 head cauliflower, roughly chopped
1 bay leaf
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 Tbsps. chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions
Heat a large stockpot or Dutch Oven over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate; set aside. Melt butter in the stock pot. Add garlic, onion, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in chicken broth and milk and cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 3-4 minutes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until cauliflower is tender, about 12-15 minutes; season with salt and pepper to taste. If the chowder is too thick, add more milk as needed until desired consistency is reached. Serve immediately, garnished with bacon and parsley, if desired.
—
