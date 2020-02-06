Football season is officially over with the Super Bowl. I did want Kansas City to win since they did have a local Georgia Bulldog on the team.
Georgia’s recruiting class right now is rated No. 1. If you want to see the Dawgs play this year, I suggest you order season tickets. I’m expecting great things from the 2020 Dawgs.
—
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. I personally like to make homemade treats for my friends and family and they had much rather have them. This week I’ll share some recipes that you can make to share.
Valentine’s Day Truffles
Ingredients
1/3 cup honey
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate, cut into small pieces
1/2 cup dark chocolate, cut into small pieces
1 stick butter, cut into small pieces
2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
2 Tbsps. dark rum
1 cup chocolate sprinkles for rolling
3/4 tsp. coarse (but somewhat small size) sea salt
Directions
In a small skillet, simmer the honey until it becomes medium brown in color and has a light caramel scent. Remove from heat and keep warm. In a medium bowl, combine the 2 types of chocolate and butter. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water and melt the chocolate, making sure to stir often. (Can melt in microwave, 4 minutes at 50-percent power, stir with fork immediately to mix well). Once chocolate has melted completely, whisk in the caramelized honey, rum and powdered sugar. Transfer mixture to a cool bowl and allow it to set a little, about 5 minutes. Combine the sprinkles and salt in a bowl. Using your hands, roll the chocolate mixture into small balls, about 1 inch in diameter. Roll them in the chocolate sprinkle/salt mixture until they are generously coated. Place on serving tray or store them in an airtight container.
—
Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Truffles
Ingredients
1 box of Red velvet cake mix, prepared according to instructions
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
16 ounces white chocolate chips
Topping of your choice
Directions
Prepare red velvet cake according to instructions on box. In a bowl, crumble the red velvet cake. Mix in the cream cheese until smooth. Roll into 1 to 2 Tbsp. size balls and chill. Melt the white chocolate. (Microwave at 50-percent power for 4 minutes). Whisk until smooth. Roll the balls in the chocolate to coat evenly. Set aside. Decorate with heart shape or other sprinkles immediately before chocolate hardens or with icing. Allow to harden at room temperature on parchment paper.
—
Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownie Truffles
Ingredients
1 box of brownie mix, prepared according to package instructions
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 tsp. vanilla
1/4 cup rice cereal (like Rice Krispies)
Chocolate, melted
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
Directions
Flip the prepared brownies onto a cutting board. Using a rolling pin, roll out the brownies to about 1/4 inch. Cut into 16 equal squares. In a large bowl, combine the peanut butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and rice cereal. Mix well and freeze for about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Form the peanut butter mixture into 16 equal balls, about 1 tsp. each. (A melon baller works really well for this). Wrap a brownie square around each peanut butter ball and roll around to seal. Dip the wrapped truffles in the melted chocolate (melt in microwave at 50-percent power for 4 minutes). Make sure entire surface of ball is covered. Using a spoon, drizzle warm peanut butter over the truffles and chill for 30 minutes or until ready to serve.
—
Dark Chocolate Rice Krispie Treat Hearts
Ingredients
3 Tbsps. unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
5 ounces mini marshmallows
3 cups Rice Krispies
12 ounces dark chocolate
Red sanding sugar
Valentine sprinkles
Directions
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the marshmallows and stir constantly until smooth and melted. Add the Rice Krispies and stir until well coated. Transfer the mixture to a buttered 8-inch square baking pan and press into an even layer. Set aside to cool about 1 hour. Once the Rice Krispies treats have cooled, use a heart shaped cookie cutter to cut shapes from the treats. In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the dark chocolate at 50-percent power for 4 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whip until smooth. Dip half of the treats in chocolate then set in baking sheet. Immediately, while chocolate is still warm, sprinkle the chocolate side with red sanding sugar and Valentines sprinkles. Let cool until the chocolate hardens completely, 1-2 hours.
—
Brigadeiros
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter, plus more for greasing the plate
14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup cocoa powder
Chocolate sprinkles for decorating
Directions
In a saucepan on medium low heat, melt the butter and add the sweetened condensed milk. Add the cocoa powder and stir continuously for 10-15 minutes until the mixture begins to pull away from the edge of the pot, it should be very thick. It’s done when you run a spoon through the center and it takes a few seconds to melt back into the center again. Spread the mixture onto a buttered plate and refrigerate for 2 hours. When set, butter your hands to prevent sticking and pinch off a portion of the mixture. Roll it between your hands, until you have a ball about the size of a chocolate truffle. Repeat with the remainder of the mixture; you should have about 12 balls, Coat the brigadeiros in the chocolate sprinkles.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.