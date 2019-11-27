Georgia played Texas A&M Saturday in the pouring down rain. Georgia’s defense played a great game for all four quarters. Our offense lately seems to be confused. They keep forgetting that they have four quarters, not three. We have our state rivalry left before the SEC championship game, which will be a tough one against LSU.
Thinking of Texas A&M brings back some very fond memories of one of the best bosses I ever had at the USDA, Randy Moore. He got his under graduate as well as his PhD in Veterinary Medicine. I learned so much about apple computers from Randy as well as many useful techniques in analysis of Salmonella.
—
Wishing each of you a very Happy Thanksgiving. Hope all of you have family or friends to celebrate with. This year there will be between 15-20 friends along with my son eating with us. These are friends that have families a long way off or don’t have families or have become a part of our family.
I bet most of you will cook way too much food for Thanksgiving. There always seems to be an abundance of turkey. One can eat only so many turkey sandwiches. There are lots of recipes available to make use of that leftover turkey. One of these would be a turkey casserole. This is a rather simple dish to prepare but results in a rather comforting dish for the family to eat.
Leftover Turkey Casserole
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups (4 ounces) uncooked rotini pasta
1 1/2 cups cooked, diced turkey
10 ounces (2 cups) frozen peas, not thawed
1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom or cream of celery soup, not diluted.
1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup, not diluted
1/2 cup milk
For the Topping
1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs or substitute with regular bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
1 Tbsp. melted butter
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart (about 8 inches square) dish with cooking spray and set aside. Cook pasta in boiling water until just al dente (about 9 minutes). Drain. Stir in turkey, peas, condensed soup and milk. Transfer pasta mixture to prepared dish.
For the Topping:
In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan and melted butter. Sprinkle over top of casserole. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, or until heated through and golden brown on top.
—
Turkey Noodle Soup is another great way to use leftover turkey.
Turkey Noodle Soup
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced celery
1 cup peeled and sliced carrots
1 tsp. minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
6 cups chicken or turkey broth
3 cups chopped or shredded, cooked turkey
6 ounces dry egg noodles
2 Tbsps. chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add the onions, celery and carrots and season the vegetable with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 4-6 minutes or until vegetables are just softened. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more. Add thyme, broth and turkey to the pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add the noodles to the pot and cook for the time that’s listed on the package. Stir in the parsley and add salt and pepper to taste.
—
Another great recipe to try is turkey corn chowder. It’s very creamy and comes together in about 30 minutes and taste so good you’ll be glad you have left over turkey.
Leftover Turkey Corn Chowder
Ingredients
2 cups shredded, leftover, fully cooked turkey
2 (15-ounce) cans cream style corn
1 (15-ounce) can sweet yellow whole kernel corn
3 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth
1 celery rib, chopped
1 red bell pepper, diced
2 cups cubed golden or red potatoes
1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large stock pot, combine cream style corn, whole kernel corn, broth, celery, bell pepper, potatoes, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 20-25 minutes until potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork. Stir in turkey and season with salt and pepper. When turkey is heated through, serve and garnish with fresh parsley or thyme as desired.
—
Turkey Enchiladas is another great way to use that leftover turkey.
Turkey Enchiladas
Ingredients
2 cups shredded Cheddar and Monterey cheese blend
1 onion, chopped
1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives
24 (6-inch) corn tortillas
1 (19-ounce) can red enchilada sauce
4 cups cooked turkey, chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the cheese, onion and black olives. In a small skillet, heat enough oil to lightly coat one tortilla and cook until soft. Remove and dip in enchilada sauce to coat. Add turkey and cheese mixture to center of tortilla, roll and place in prepared dish. Repeat until bottom layer of pan is covered with enchiladas. Spread enough sauce over bottom layer to cover. Repeat process with a second layer; spread remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture. Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven or until cheese is melted.
—
Another rather simple recipe is Turkey a la King. This recipe takes about 15 mins to prepare and is really good.
Turkey a la King for two
Ingredients
2 already baked Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits
1 cup cubed, cooked turkey
1/2 cup turkey gravy
1/2 cup cooked peas or other vegetable
1/4 cup sour cream
Freshly ground black pepper, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap biscuits loosely in foil, reheat 6 to 8 minutes or until hot. Meanwhile, in a 2-quart saucepan, heat turkey, gravy and peas over medium-high heat until hot, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in sour cream; cook and stir until thoroughly heated.
To serve: Split warm biscuits. Place 1 split biscuit on each plate; top with turkey mixture. Season with pepper.
—
