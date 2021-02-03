In light of the pandemic, the Georgia House of Representatives made short work of passing supplemental appropriations for the final half of this fiscal year.
By a vote of 149-20, the House approved House Bill 80, which is the supplemental appropriations act for Fiscal Year 2021 that ends June 30. The bill immediately was transmitted to the Georgia Senate and soon will be on the governor’s desk for his signature.
The good news is that the state collected enough sales tax and income tax revenues to soften some of the budget cuts we made at the start of the pandemic. Unlike our federal counterparts, we can’t print money in times of crisis. We always plan for the worst and hope the worst doesn’t happen.
This time, unlike during the Great Recession, we have fared better than expected. Even with the temporary shutdown of Georgia’s economy last spring and the global pandemic’s continuing impact on economies around the world, Georgia’s state revenues actually went up.
State income tax and sales tax revenues rose, and motor fuel taxes dropped by only two-tenths of 1 percent.
Therefore, Gov. Kemp raised his revenue projection for the midyear budget by $654.3 million and asked the legislature to use the bulk of that extra money to restore 60 percent of the funding for K-12 education that had been reduced in the original FY2021 budget.
The House bill does that. It also includes smaller areas of additional funding for the schools, as well as $38.6 million to purchase 500 additional school buses. HB 80 also adds funding for state colleges and universities as well as our technical colleges — a reminder that each year, over half of Georgia’s appropriations are spent on education.
As I said in my presentation of the bill to the House, education is Georgia’s No. 1 priority, and to say otherwise is dishonest.
Meanwhile, the federal government already has provided Georgia schools with $411 million since the pandemic began. And on its way to the Georgia Department of Education is another $1.7 billion with no strings attached.
In response to the pandemic, the House is adding midyear funding to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Community Services, and the Department of Human Services.
We are boosting grants to local health departments with high service demands, replacing the state’s outdated surveillance system, and funding the positions of chief medical officer, a deputy commissioner of public health, and a chief data officer for the improved efficiency of the Department of Public Health.
In addition to the governor’s recommended $4.8 million in funding for state’s Healthcare Facility Regulation program, the House is adding funds to stabilize the staffing of our nursing home program to ensure it remains in compliance with federal requirements. for Medicaid enrollment increases and the implementation of the governor’s “Patients First Act.”
Another unanticipated impact of the pandemic is the stiff competition for state medical examiners. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its medical examiners each are performing nearly 100 more autopsies per year than recommended. We hope that by increasing the position’s salary, our state will be able to retain and to recruit these specially trained doctors.
Though we don’t budget for federal relief dollars, HB 80 recognizes the positive impact of CARES Act funding for a broad range of needs by our departments and agencies.
Now the House Appropriations Committee, its subcommittees, and the House’s budget staff are working on the new budget for FY2022. I’m expecting a quick turnaround so that even if the pandemic forces a suspension of the session, we will be ahead of the game when the session resumes.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com.
