We are now in the second week of the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address and also presented his recommended state budgets for the second half of Fiscal Year 2020 and for the next full fiscal year that begins July 1.
It is the governor’s responsibility to provide the legislature with his office's best estimate of projected state revenues, and the legislature may budget no more than that each year.
By budgeting conservatively well after the economic recovery, Georgia’s government emerged from the Great Recession in a strong fiscal position with $3 billion in reserves. Our growth in per-capita spending since the recession has been low and, when adjusted for inflation, it is about the same that it was 20 years ago.
However, for the first time in a good while, state revenues in the first half of this fiscal year have not been as high as projected. So instead of being able to make upward spending adjustments in the mid-year budget where needed, we are having to cut spending — both for this fiscal year and for the next one.
Since the Constitution of Georgia requires us to pass a balanced budget, we either have to cut spending or raise new revenue, or both.
We did not raise the income tax rate to get through the recession but in fact cut that tax rate in 2018 from 6 percent to 5.75 percent. So your income tax rate will not go up.
But we do hope a bill passed Thursday, Jan. 16, by both chambers will generate millions of dollars in fresh revenue not only for the state, but also for local governments.
Under House Bill 276, “marketplace facilitators” of online sales as of April 1 will be required to collect and remit sales and use taxes on behalf of their online sellers.
This isn't a new tax. It is a change in the collection method for a tax already owed but seldom self-reported by individual online sellers. We expect this also will help even the playing field for our local brick-and-mortar businesses that regularly pay sales taxes and also employ local residents, pay property taxes, sponsor ball teams and actively participate in community life throughout the year.
To rein in spending, the House and the Senate this week are dedicating three days of joint budget hearings to get a better understanding of the impact of the governor’s proposed cuts and to nail down funding requirements for each area of the state government.
Next week, the subcommittees of the House Appropriations Committee that I chair will go to work on the interim budget for FY2020 with very detailed and targeted meetings. Once that work is finished, we will tackle the big budget for FY2021.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116 in the Georgia House of Representatives. If you have any questions or concerns, contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or by calling 404-463-2245.
May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county and our great state.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.