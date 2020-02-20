The Georgia General Assembly’s seven-day pause of its regular business has paid off.
The subcommittees of the House Appropriations Committee met at length with state agencies to talk about the potential impacts of proposed cuts in the governor's recommended budgets. Subcommittee chairmen, Appropriations Committee members, the House Budget Office staff and I also painstakingly combed through the numbers looking for money that can be used to roll back some of the cuts.
The subcommittees heard sometimes dramatic testimony, particularly in the area of human services, where members of the public spoke. It was a poignant reminder of the lives across Georgia that are affected in very real ways by our budget decisions.
And there were some eye-openers, such as the 95 percent turnover rate in the Department of Juvenile Justice and another backlog of rape kits and other tests at the GBI Crime Lab.
But the good news is that we believe we can restore some of the funding for critical areas such as behavioral health services; medical residencies for doctors to serve in underserved areas; Georgia’s successful accountability courts that turn around lives without prison; and the Georgia Department of Agriculture that, among other things, inspects our food supply.
The full scope of our areas of restored funding is being released this week following key votes by the subcommittees, the House Appropriations Committee and the House of Representatives.
The mid-year appropriations bill next goes to the Senate, whose Appropriations subcommittees also have been working. Once the Senate votes on its version of the House bill, a legislative conference committee of leaders from both chambers will fine-tune what we present to Gov. Brian Kemp.
It’s really been a workout, but it is a tremendous relief to have the budget information we have needed to make informed decisions. It also has been good to shine the spotlight on the massive amount of good that state employees and their community partners do for Georgia citizens.
Of course, our appropriations work for this session isn’t done. We still have to turn out the appropriations bill for FY2021, which starts July 1. Since the subcommittees spent time during the recess on that budget as well, there shouldn’t be a need for another recess.
I am relieved that state tax revenues ticked up significantly in January. Though we are still about $150 million behind where we should be at this point in the fiscal year, I’m hoping the gap will be diminished or may even close by the time we reach June 30.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
