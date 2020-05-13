It's a shock when Wendy's restaurants don't have any beef between their buns — and grocery stores put limits on our meat purchases.
The problem isn't a shortage of beef in the United States. It's the pandemic’s impact on large processing plants in the national food chain.
Georgia has plenty of beef! Actually, more than 1 million head of cattle. We just need to get it to you, along with all of the other farm products that make agriculture Georgia's No. 1 industry. As Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black points out: “The supply is there. The food is there. The quality is there. We just need to make sure the demand is there as well.”
To make that happen, the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Georgia Grown program has teamed up with the Georgia Farm Bureau, the University of Georgia Extension Service, and the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Association to promote direct-to-consumer sales through a marketing campaign, “Now More Than Ever, Buy Georgia Grown.” On social media, look for the hashtags #NowMoreThanEver and #BuyGeorgiaGrown.
At www.georgiagrown.com, you can search for farms near you and see those that offer e-commerce and home delivery options. A second listing at https://extension.uga.edu lists farms by county.
As direct-to-consumer sales grow, we expect to see more farms listed on both websites. In the meantime, when you shop for groceries, please look for and buy Georgia Grown products!
THE 2020 CENSUS
Every 10 years, there is something you can do in about 10 minutes to impact the federal funding that Georgia and our communities receives for the next decade. Your participation in the U.S. Census will help us get our fair share of about $1 trillion a year in federal funding for highway planning and construction, school lunches, Head Start, after-school programs, grants for teachers and special education, rural programs, housing assistance for older adults, and even preparation for wildfires
The numbers also will affect our representation in Washington D.C. and will be used for the statewide redistricting in 2021. So please go to https://2020census.gov.
A FINAL NOTE
The Georgia General Assembly is preparing to resume the 2020 session. We held our first-ever virtual Joint Appropriations Hearing on May 7. The technology held up, I'm happy to report, and so did we!
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
