Week 4 at the Capitol was short, but productive. We met for three legislative days with plenty of committee work in between. I am proud of the work my colleagues and I are doing in the Senate to ensure that the citizens of Georgia have the best opportunities for success.
This week, we voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 129, which would allow counties and municipalities to exercise the power to regulate electric scooters. Many citizens have seen electric scooters become a threat to pedestrians and motorists alike. There have been many accidents involving scooters crashing into everything from cars to pedestrians. In fact, a few cities have even banned electric scooters altogether. We want citizens to have the freedom to ride electric scooters, but in an environment that protects life and property. This piece of legislation puts the ability of local governments to get this job done.
On Wednesday, I joined my colleagues in the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee to discuss a bill I sponsored, Senate Bill 319. SB 319 passed the committee unanimously. This legislation does a balance to protect private property rights of people above and below a Category II dam. If an individual wants to build an inhabitable structure in the breach zone of a Category II dam, they will build to a standard that would protect the lives of the inhabitant in case the dam were to breach. This new building code is a similar concept to building a house on the coast where hurricane force winds come into play. There should always be measures in place to protect citizens in the case something goes wrong. If a dam fails, it can jeopardize the lives of many Georgia citizens. First, it puts the downstream homeowner’s life at risk of being washed away and possibly killed. At a minimum, it puts property owners as risk of losing their investment. There are thousands of dams in Georgia and each one of these gives our citizens, better water quality, recreational opportunities, and Improved wildlife and fisheries
The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee passed Senate Bill 322 which allows an exemption from developmental impact fees for affordable housing projects. Georgia is a great state, and it saddens me when constituents miss out on the opportunity of being able to find an affordable quality place to live because of the rising cost of housing. This legislation will give local control in order for local governments to be able to waive impact fees for affordable housing projects thus making housing more attainable for everyone.
Over the next few weeks, the legislature will work on taking the governor’s recommendations and the requested funding needs for Georgia’s agencies by turning them into two bills: one being the amended budget for the 2020 Fiscal Year and the other being for the General 2021 Fiscal Year. The Senate will not meet back in session until Tuesday, Feb. 18 during these discussions. If you have any questions about the logistics of these bills, or anything else regarding legislation, please contact my office by email or phone. It is always a pleasure to serve the 47th District.
