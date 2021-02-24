This past week, the Senate completed its busiest week to date, passing a total of 10 bills and holding multiple committee meetings to properly vet legislation before it receives a vote on the Senate floor.
At this point in the session, legislators begin to feel a sense of urgency, as we are well aware of the constitutional 40-day deadline to complete our session. With this target in mind, we approached this week with the intention of maximizing each moment to better the lives of Georgians.
Outside of our committees, we were also kept busy with another full week of passing legislation. Of particular note was Senate Bill 87, or the “Senator Jack Hill Veterans’ Act.” This bill, named for our former Senate colleague, would require state income tax return forms to provide taxpayers with the option of contributing to a qualified service disabled veterans organization. These contributions will greatly assist veterans who have served our country with distinction and is a most fitting namesake for one of our state’s most selfless legislators.
In keeping the theme of helping out our veterans, we also passed Senate Bill 27, which would extend the time period in which a current or former member of the military is eligible to use their military certification to qualify for certain occupational licenses. This is a great bill that will allow those in military service, who frequently move across the country, to use the valuable certifications they earned while serving to benefit their communities.
We also passed legislation that will help our state recruit and retain educators. Senate Bill 88, a package of proposals supported by Gov. Brian Kemp, would address several areas where the state can better support our teachers and grow the profession for future generations of prospective educators. Specifically, the bill would allow the Georgia Teacher of the Year to serve as an ex-officio member of the State Board of Education. This will allow our teachers to have a more direct input in how our state’s education curriculums are created. In addition, the bill would also allow military veterans who earned their teaching certification through untraditional means to be eligible to work at local school systems. These provisions, and more, would strengthen our state’s support of educators and retain them to continue instructing future generations of Georgians.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine production has ramped up, it is vital that all eligible Georgians have the ability to receive the vaccine. Senate Bill 46 will assist with these efforts by allowing certain medical professionals such as emergency medical technicians, pharmacists and cardiologists to administer vaccines while the state is under a public health state of emergency. This will greatly increase the rate at which our state can disburse vaccinations and, when combined with the governor’s announcement of four new mass vaccination facilities, provide an aggressive attack against COVID-19 that will result in fewer cases and hospitalizations. I fully expect to see the opening of group I-B any day now. Stay strong, and keep your distance.
This week, the Senate is scheduled to convene for five more legislative days. As our committee work continues to pick up, we can expect even more bills and resolutions to make their way through the Rules Committee and to the Senate floor for a vote. With half the session already behind us, the clock is starting to tick on many of the important measures still before the General Assembly. If you have any questions about any bills up for consideration, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
