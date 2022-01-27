The digital divide in America has widened over the last few years. Almost a quarter of the U.S. population does not have access to the internet at home. That means hundreds of thousands of people across the country have limited access to the opportunities granted by broadband—especially for people living in rural areas and in underserved communities.
The need to expand broadband access has been highlighted during the pandemic, which disrupted our way of living and forced us to rely more heavily on technology. Last April, almost half of the U.S. workforce worked from home. As we approach the second year of the pandemic many offices may continue to remain closed and operate remotely.
The pandemic also changed the way our children learn. Students of all ages use the internet to succeed academically. This poses a problem for those communities without access to high-quality broadband, leaving some children behind.
Beyond working and learning from home, people also began to turn to telehealth during a time when leaving the house was a high-risk activity. Doctors and patients alike had to adjust to providing and receiving care online, including services like refilling prescriptions.
Unfortunately, not all healthcare is readily available online to Georgia residents due to lack of broadband access, but also due to certain bans. This includes access to ocular telehealth. Georgia’s contact lens and eyeglass wearers can’t use ocular telehealth because it’s banned in Georgia. That means that we cannot benefit from the latest cost-saving and time-saving vision testing technologies including refills for contact lenses and eyeglasses.
Our leaders in the Georgia General Assembly can and should change that. HB 629, introduced by Rep. Mark Newton (R-123), would allow Georgians access to ocular telehealth. The Technology Association of Georgia is dedicated to fueling innovation, and we strongly support this common sense and consumer-friendly legislation.
I believe the millions of consumers and taxpayers in Georgia deserve the benefits of safe new vision testing technologies that will make their lives easier. Technology works to benefit us and we strongly believe that everyone should have access to the care they need, especially when we can take advantage of the tools we already have.
Until HB 629 becomes law, Georgia will remain one of only three states that bans ocular telehealth, which is a grievous mistake. Why? Because special interest groups are working against it. New online technologies are designed to help get prescriptions renewed, not to replace comprehensive eye exams. Ophthalmologists, medical doctors, licensed in Georgia, who specialize in medical and surgical eye care, would continue to play a key role in reviewing and approving all online prescriptions, ensuring that Georgians are receiving safe and high-quality care. Georgians should not be denied the kind of accessibility and flexibility that ocular telehealth offers.
More than 40 million Americans wear contact lenses and millions more wear glasses. Online prescription renewals and vision tests have been offered for more than four years in this country. During this time, close to one million online prescription renewals and vision tests have been performed using online platforms. No adverse events have been reported.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) weighed in with concerns about legislation that attempted to ban ocular telemedicine, saying that banning telemedicine limits a consumer’s ability to access eye care services and could raise the cost of eyeglasses and contact lenses.
With access to broadband and ocular telemedicine available, Georgians would no longer have to rush across town, drive for miles to the nearest city or take off work to get a prescription renewed – or worse, travel for hours if they live in a community with no eye doctors. This is especially important during the pandemic when offices may be closed. These services also give Georgians a choice on where to purchase ocular products and can be far less expensive for consumers than visiting an eye care provider in person.
Our state leaders should encourage the innovation of ocular telemedicine, fight for the expansion of broadband access, and not stand in the way of potential job growth, competition and workforce growth that would provide indispensable services at a lower cost to all Georgians. Outlawing a proven technology service that has been operational in more than 35 states for almost five years sets a dangerous precedent about the willingness of the Legislature to welcome and support new technology and innovation.
