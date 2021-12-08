Editor’s note: Ryan Miller is a 2017 graduate and former valedictorian of Apalachee High School. He earned bachelor degrees in chemistry and history and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia in December 2020 and graduated summa cum laude with a master of public administration from UGA in May. He was accepted to Harvard Law School and recently began classes there. He is documenting that experience for the Barrow News-Journal.
WEEK 14
Monday, Nov. 22
•Torts: Strict Liability. Actors doing an abnormally dangerous activity are liable for any injuries caused by the activity regardless of whether they exercised reasonable care in doing it.
•Property: Tribal Law. U.S. property rights are historically based on the idea of first possession, yet this ignores the original dispossession of the land from American Indians here first.
•Taco Bell: In preparation for the holiday, a small group of us drove to the nearby food establishment, belted out some car karaoke, and ate our fill in the same parking lot.
•Lesson of the Day: Careers are long, so don’t try to figure it all out at the beginning; just try to do something interesting at every step along the way.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
•Torts: Intentional Interference with Contractual Relations. One can be liable for damages if their intentional acts cause the breach or disruption of a contract between two other parties.
•Property: Takings Clause (5th Amendment). Private property cannot be taken for public use without just compensation, yet regulations can interfere with specific private property rights.
•Legal Research and Writing: Final Open Memo. The final assignment in this workshop class was a research memo analyzing precedents to present a hypothetical case to a supervisor.
•Lesson of the Day: The strength of our jury system is also one of its greatest flaws: jurors are regular people no different from all of us.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
•Thanksgiving Break: No class. Harvard University was closed for classes Wednesday through Friday for the holiday.
•Property: Exam Preparation. Reviewed the court cases and organized the doctrinal rules, listing cases alongside the rules and potential application of the rules to prepare.
•Ordering Food: Slice. The Slice app provides a platform for pizza places, which allows potential customers to see menus, delivery fees, and wait times before ordering.
•Lesson of the Day: The government does not have to compensate for the destruction of your property if it was done out of necessity, such as the police in a hot pursuit.
Thursday, Nov. 25
•Thanksgiving: It was not until 1863 that the day was considered a national holiday, when Abraham Lincoln set the day aside as a day of Thanksgiving in the midst of the Civil War.
•Contracts: Exam Preparation. Beginning with an outline from a student of an earlier class provides a strong backbone to building an outline to prepare for the exam.
•Friendsgiving: About 10 classmates who did not go home for the holidays met at one’s house and shared a meal together, where everyone pitched in with a little bit of food and cheer.
•Lesson of the Day: A good night’s sleep and a half-day of rest can make the rest of that day more productive than an entire day tired and overworked.
Friday, Nov. 26
•Black Friday: It is said that the day is called “Black” Friday because it is when many retailers go from a deficit (red ink) to a positive balance (black ink) because of the increased sales.
•Civil Procedure: Exam Preparation. It is important to balance studying with other activities so as not to fatigue your mind to the point that you can’t absorb information.
•Torts: Exam Preparation. Creating outlines and studying with classmates allows each of you to fill in the gaps of the others, since it is near impossible to cover it all alone.
•Weather: Snow! The season’s first snow came just after dinner time, but unfortunately it was not cold enough outside for the flakes to really stick.
•Lesson of the Day: Declaratory judgments are court decisions that define the legal relationships of parties, which can solve disputes before they happen.
WEEK 15
Monday, Nov. 29
•Torts: Opioid Litigation Against Retailers. Last week, a jury found that CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens substantially contributed to opioid deaths in Ohio, making them liable to damages.
•Property: Categorical Takings. If a regulation causes a complete loss of economically viable uses of property – like in Lucas v. SC (1992) – it would be a categorical (or per se) taking.
•Lesson of the Day: Exams are only one measure of a student’s aptitude; each individual has capacities and aptitudes that go far beyond the ability to answer selected questions.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
•Torts: Punitive Damages and the Supreme Court. The Court has recognized Due Process limitations on the use of punitive damages, which are often used to punish corporations.
•Property: Just Compensation (with Takings). If a government regulation constitutes a taking of property rights, the government must provide financial compensation for those rights lost.
•Lunch Webinar: Justice for Black Farmers. Activists for Black farmers discussed failures of the Pigford settlement, problems with county committees, and USDA’s ongoing discrimination.
•Lesson of the Day: Pigford was the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. government history, which intended to remedy the outright racial discrimination by the USDA in the 20th century.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
•Civil Procedure: Appeals. Appellate courts have jurisdiction over all final judgments and some interlocutory appeals – which are provisional decisions that take place during the case.
•Torts: Champlain Towers Revisited. As a class, we returned to our first case of the semester, connecting our original intuitions about tort law to the frameworks we learned this year.
•Contracts: Exam Review. Going over former exams and answers shows students how professors structure their questions and expect them to be answered.
•Last Day of Class: Our final day of lectures; after today, we take four final exams spread out over the first half of the month of December.
•Winter Formal: Our section committee organized an end-of-the-year party, where we all dressed in our best suits, jumpsuits, and dresses for a final night before finals prep.
•Lesson of the Day: Tort law arises from pain and suffering; you cannot understand the law if you lose sight of the victims and lose touch with human compassion.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Jarvis Tent: Glass Windows. Harvard Law School replaced the screens of the tent with glass panes for the winter and added heat to provide the students with another study spot.
•Ice Cream: JP Licks. With the night a little warmer than usual, my friends and I walked to Harvard Square and grabbed some ice cream from the very popular store.
•Lesson of the Day: Becoming a lawyer changes how you fit into the legal system; you become a part of the court and contribute to the continuation and growth of the law.
Friday, Dec. 3
•Tunnels: With the temperature substantially colder today, I could use the underground paths to travel between the WCC, the Langdell library, and the Hemenway gym.
•SEC Championship: A few of us with Georgia ties plan on getting together to watch the game to give ourselves a break from exam prep and to cheer on the home team.
•Lesson of the Day: Don’t get so caught up in what you’re doing that you forget why you’re doing it.
A Conclusory Poem: “Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven” by W.B. Yeats
“Had I the heavens' embroidered cloths,
Enwrought with golden and silver light,
The blue and the dim and the dark cloths
Of night and light and the half light,
I would spread the cloths under your feet:
But I, being poor, have only my dreams;
I have spread my dreams under your feet;
Tread softly because you tread on my dreams”
