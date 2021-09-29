Editor’s note: Ryan Miller is a 2017 graduate and former valedictorian of Apalachee High School. He earned bachelor degrees in chemistry and history and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia in December 2020 and graduated summa cum laude with a master of public administration from UGA in May. He was accepted to Harvard Law School and recently began classes there. He is documenting that experience for the Barrow News-Journal.
WEEK 4
Monday, Sept. 13
•Torts: Transferred Intent. If A intends to harm B, but instead harms C, A is liable for the harm done to C – such as, punching the wrong person during a bar fight.
•Property: Public Accommodation. Owners of private properties intended for public use (like trains, restaurants, or pools) are restricted in their right to exclude individuals.
•“Kitchen Confidential”: By request of our section leader, former students spoke to us in a webinar-style format about strategies for our courses.
•Lesson of the Day: Courts should intend their opinions for lower courts, the general public, and the losing side, so all parties accept the rule of law.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
•Torts: Assault. Civil assault claims require proving an act caused one to apprehend imminent contact according to a reasonable standard.
•Property: Adverse Possession. If one meets the elements of adverse possession for a designated period of time, the property transfers to them from the real owner.
•Meeting on Holmes Field: Holmes Field is a long stretch of grass, picnic tables, and trees in front of Langdell Hall (the library), and it is an excellent spot for outdoor activities.
•Lesson of the Day: A large variety of properties exist in the United States, and each of them are governed by different rights and duties under law.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
•Civil Procedure: Diversity Jurisdiction. Federal courts have jurisdiction when a civil claim is in excess of $75,000 and has a complete diversity of plaintiffs and defendants.
•Torts: False Imprisonment. A false imprisonment civil claim requires an actor to detain a victim, without consent of the victim, and without the authority of law.
•Contracts: Promissory Estoppel. Promises may be enforced within this doctrine if the promise induces the promisee to significantly change behavior based on reliance of that promise.
•Lesson of the Day: Some lawyers prefer state courts to federal courts, or vice versa, based on perceived advantages in certain controversies.
Thursday, Sept. 16
•Yom Kippur: This Jewish holy day concludes the High Holy Days commenced by Rosh Hashanah, and prayer and day-long fasts are common methods of observance for it.
•Contracts: Material Benefit Rule. If you make a promise to pay someone after you benefited from their action, you could be liable to pay out that promise by this rule.
•Legal Research and Writing: Peer Editing. Reading the work of your classmates allows you to provide helpful feedback and reflect on your own writing strengths and weaknesses.
•SECOMM: Section Committee. A group of us come together and plan events and generate resources to improve the HLS experience inside and outside the classroom.
•Lesson of the Day: Starting from scratch allows you to realize brand new methods of doing things, which can cause you to reassess how you did it before.
Friday, Sept. 17
•Civil Procedure: Federal Question Jurisdiction. Federal courts have jurisdiction over claims that necessarily involve federal disputes that are substantial to the national law.
•Contracts: Offer. Offers indicate a willingness to enter into a bargain that will be made enforceable by the other person’s acceptance.
•Constitution Day: The University of Georgia hosted Professor Gordon-Reed to discuss the document and how later events, i.e. Juneteenth, factored into realizing the intended ideals.
•Lesson of the Day: To realize our foundational ideals, we must recognize our past and commit to improving the present for our collective future.
WEEK 5
Monday, Sept. 20
•Torts: Consent (as a defense). Defendants can counter accusations of an intentional tort like battery by proving that the plaintiffs consented to the contact deemed harmful or offensive.
•Property: Easements. Easements represent limited but protected rights non-owners have to another’s property, such as the right to use a common driveway or forage from a forest.
•Reading Group: Ex Machina and Personhood. What makes someone a person? A consciousness? The ability to feel pain? Having goals? Relationships? A chance to develop?
•Lesson of the Day: How one chooses to frame the issue in an argument can make or break how it is received by others, especially when it comes to legal cases before a jury.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
•Torts: Self-Defense. Another defense against intentional tort claims: people can use a reasonable amount of force to protect themselves from a reasonably perceived threat.
•Property: Nuisance. You may have a nuisance claim if a neighbor uses their land in a way that causes substantial and unreasonable interference to the use or enjoyment of your land.
•Dean’s Welcome Reception: The law school dean hosts each of the 1L sections at an outdoor location so we can meet our professors and administrators in an informal, social setting.
•Lesson of the Day: Juries make determinations on factual disputes — what story to believe — while judges make determinations on legal disputes — what law to apply.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
•Civil Procedure: Supplemental Jurisdiction. Some state claims can be heard in federal courts alongside federal claims if the two types of claims come from the same central facts.
•Torts: Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress. Extreme and outrageous conduct that causes severe emotional harm to an individual would constitute civil remedies through IIED.
•Contracts: Acceptance. Contracts are not binding until the offer is accepted, and the acceptance can happen by a written promise or a specified performance.
•Equal Democracy Project: Intro Meeting. EDP is a nonpartisan student organization focused on promoting political participation and access to voting resources.
•Lesson of the Day: Each generation is different because every generation had to deal with different global trends and events during their formative years.
Thursday, Sept. 23
•Civil Procedure: Personal Jurisdiction. Personal jurisdiction concerns which state within a system, such as a federal court in Georgia or Alabama, should hear a case.
•Section Meeting: A Harvard professor spoke to us about the importance of injecting humanity into the criminal justice system and her own experience as a public defender.
•Contracts: Revocation. One can revoke their offer after a reasonable amount of time if there was not an acceptance, but an acceptance cannot be similarly revoked.
•Legal Research and Writing: Feedback. Though it can be overwhelming to receive back your document with many comments, writing is a process and the draft is one step along the way.
•Prison Legal Assistance Program: Intro Meeting. PLAP is a student practice organization which represents incarcerated people of Massachusetts in disciplinary hearings.
•Lesson of the Day: Remember that the criminal justice system sees most people only on their worst days, so we cannot forget to treat everyone with dignity and respect.
Friday, Sept. 24
•Civil Procedure: General In Personam Jurisdiction. Corporations are subject to personal jurisdiction on any suit in their place of incorporation or their principal place of business.
•Contracts: Counteroffers. Generally, when one “accepts” an offer by asking for different terms, courts hold this as a rejection of the first offer and an introduction of a new counteroffer.
•Advocates for Education: Intro. This student organization focuses on informing future lawyers about current issues in education law and policy by hosting events and inviting speakers.
•Journal on Legislation: Subcite. HLS has 17 student-run journals, including JOL, which review and publish relevant literature on particular topics through the work of current law students.
•Lesson of the Day: Be realistic when looking for your “perfect” job: consider your potential needs and current interests more than the supposed prestige of the position.
