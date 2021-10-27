Editor’s note: Ryan Miller is a 2017 graduate and former valedictorian of Apalachee High School. He earned bachelor degrees in chemistry and history and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia in December 2020 and graduated summa cum laude with a master of public administration from UGA in May. He was accepted to Harvard Law School and recently began classes there. He is documenting that experience for the Barrow News-Journal.
WEEK 8
Monday, Oct. 11
•Columbus Day: The celebration was declared by President Benjamin Harrison in 1892 and became an official federal holiday in 1971, largely intended to celebrate Italian-Americans.
•Indigenous Peoples’ Day: The celebration began in 1992, 500 years after Columbus’s arrival, to recognize the resilience of the Indigenous peoples of the past and present.
•Taíno: The Taíno are the indigenous people that Columbus first interacted with, and though they were decimated then by the Spanish, they survive through their Caribbean descendants.
•Christopher Columbus: Lost in most of the celebration, Columbus’s tenure as governor was so brutal that he was arrested and returned to Spain by order of the Crown through Bobadilla.
•Lesson of the Day: There is a lot more behind our holidays and celebrations, and it is important to think critically about where they come from and why we do them.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
•1L Fall Break: Harvard Law School gave all of its first-year students an additional day off after the holiday yesterday, so we only had three days of classes this week.
•Legal Research and Writing: Research Assignment. Over the break, we were tasked with familiarizing ourselves with Lexis and Westlaw, the two most capable legal databases.
•Lesson of the Day: Do not let yourself go too deep into the rabbit hole; if you're reading through material completely unrelated to what you’re looking for, start back from the top.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
•Civil Procedure: 12(b)(6) Motion to Dismiss. This specific motion is for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted and would end a case after pleading and before discovery.
•Contracts: Exception for Duty to Read. Terms are only enforceable if they are brought to the attention of the signee or reasonably should have been understood to be part of the contact.
•Prison Legal Assistance Project. Office Hours. Each week, students spend an hour in the organization’s office, answering research and representation requests.
•Lesson of the Day: The “lemon market” demonstrates how buyers without enough information, like with used cars, cause sellers of good items to leave the market.
Thursday, Oct. 14
•Civil Procedure: Twombly and Iqbal. These Supreme Court cases clarified that claims must state factual allegations on which relief can be granted, not legal conclusions.
•Section Meeting: Guest speaker. An associate of a large law firm in Boston spoke to us about her journey from HLS to her current position, providing advice as we think about careers.
•Contracts: Unconscionability. Contracts are voided if they were made in the absence of a meaningful choice and with unreasonably one-sided terms, such as disguised clauses.
•Legal Research and Writing: Finding Cases. On Lexis and Westlaw (as well as Google Scholar), you can go to the “Cited by” section to find cases which build off the case of interest.
•Lesson of the Day: You need to be able to identify the source of a problem before you can target it with a solution.
Friday, Oct. 15
•Civil Procedure: Joinder. This process enables additional claims and parties to be joined to existing lawsuits to help courts operate more efficiently.
•Contracts: Non-enforcement for Public Policy. Courts will not enforce contracts when enforcing the contract runs counter to public policy, like if the subject is illegal or immoral.
•1L Cup: An HLS student organization hosts a field-day-like event, where each section competes against the other in games such as tug-of-war to win the ultimate prize.
•Lesson of the Day: Pro tip, don’t admit that you disagree with your client’s position, especially in front of the judge (or the class).
WEEK 9
Monday, Oct. 18
•Torts: Industry customs. Customary practices in an industry inform general expectations of care, but courts do not rely solely on these customs in determining liability. See T.J. Hooper.
•Property: Concurrent Tenancies. More than one person can have the right to the same property at the same time, such as with roommates or spouses.
•Student body town hall: HLS student government hosted a forum where students could voice their concerns regarding student life at Harvard.
•Looking ahead to exams: Outlining. A common practice in preparing for law school exams is creating an outline of the rules and cases from the class so far — and the earlier, the better.
•Lesson of the Day: Heirs, technically speaking, are those who inherit property when there is not a will, while devisees (real) and legatees (personal) inherit property by a will.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
•Zoom breakfast: Property professor. Our professor continued his tradition of hosting small groups of students for breakfast, albeit through Zoom because of pandemic precautions.
•Torts: Cost-Benefit for Precautions. To determine the care expected, courts often measure the probability and seriousness of the risk of injury involved to the cost of taking steps against it.
•Property: Future Interests. Leases and wills allow property owners to give rights to non-owners that take effect for a certain period of time or after a certain condition occurs (such as death).
•Reading group: A Market for Organs? We discussed Dirty Pretty Things and whether a market for organs would be a good thing and how that market might be regulated.
•Lesson of the Day: If you have bad handwriting, be thankful for online banking methods because banks would often reject checks for people like my professor.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
•Civil Procedure: Counterclaims. Some counterclaims must be filed immediately when you are sued (compulsory), while others can be brought in the same case or later (permissive).
•Torts: Negligence Per Se. When certain injuries occur as a result of someone violating a regulation (ex: no headlights at night), they are automatically liable for negligence.
•Contracts: Identifying the relevant terms. Before a court can determine if a contract was breached, they must identify the terms relevant in the writing and the circumstances.
•Mississippi Delta Project: Conference. Experts working in the Delta discussed how we might begin conducting our research to illuminate USDA discrimination (see Pigford v. Glickman).
•Lesson of the Day: The three lies of the John Harvard Statue. John was not the founder, the school was founded in 1636 (not 1638), and the statue does not depict John.
Thursday, Oct. 21
•Civil Procedure: Discovery. A guest speaker introduced us to concepts about discovery, the process of acquiring relevant information, formally and informally, prior to going to trial.
•Section Meeting: Practice exam. Our civil procedure professor walked us through a portion of the final exam, explaining answers and fielding questions to help us prepare for what’s ahead.
•Contracts: Parol Evidence Rule (PER). PERs determine how much evidence of prior terms and discussions courts look at for identifying contract details, and they vary by state.
•Legal Research and Writing: Legal analysis. Affirmative cases (which confirm a conclusion) provide stronger support for legal arguments than negative cases (which deny a conclusion).
•Bar Review: Felipe’s. HLS students continued the fun (and pun) tradition of sharing food and drinks on the rooftop bar located nearby in Harvard Square.
•Lesson of the Day: When conducting legal research, you need to double check that the statute or case has not been overruled (because then it is not good law).
Friday, Oct. 22
•Contracts: Plain Meaning Doctrine. Courts under this doctrine look only at the terms in a contract to determine what those terms meant for the agreement.
•Lecture: Originalism, A Debate with Professors Sachs and Feldman. The Federalist Society provided a forum for the professors to express their support and criticism for the theory.
•Lesson of the Day: It is not possible to interpret words without outside information because everyone thinks something slightly different about the same words.
