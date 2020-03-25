March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, but this year deserves a bit more appreciation, compassion and love for those who put themselves in harm’s way so they may better protect society.
With the COVID-19 pandemic sending the masses into the shadows of daily life with the hope of self-preservation, our medical professionals place themselves on the front line to minister to the sick.
Doctors’ Day was inspired by Dr. Charles B. Almond’s wife, Eudora Brown Almond, of Winder. The first celebration of medical professionals — past and present — was held by the Barrow County Medical Auxiliary on March 30, 1933 in honor of Dr. Crawford W. Long’s successful use of sulfuric ether as anesthesia during a surgical procedure. In his Jefferson medical office, Dr. Long removed a tumor from the neck of a patient on March 30, 1842. It was a major advancement in the medical profession worldwide.
Doctors’ Day was recognized in 1935 by the Southern Medical Association. It was 57 years after Eudie Almond suggested the idea of the special day to her Barrow County Medical Auxiliary that the President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, proclaimed March 30 as National Doctors’ Day.
This March 30, be sure to let those in the medical profession know that we, as a society, do not take their knowledge, bravery, and commitment for granted. Without their dedication and determination, our society would greatly suffer. Please take a moment to send a card of thanks to your medical professionals, especially your doctors, to let them know they are loved and appreciated.
Dr. Long said: “My profession is to me a ministry from God” and “My only wish is to be known as a benefactor of my race.”
