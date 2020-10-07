Fruit is nature’s candy.
Sweet and tart, eating fresh fruit is one of the joys of life and an enormous part of our culture. Eating cool, juicy watermelon is a summer mandate, and how would “American as apple pie” work without the fresh apples?
I’d even go so far to say that one of the best parts of traveling is eating fruit that we normally import into Georgia, fresh. While I may have forgotten most of the things I learned in some museum abroad, picking mangos straight from the tree, slicing pineapple with a pocketknife on a farmer’s front porch, and eating cherries walking down cobbled village streets are memories that are as fresh in my mind as the fruits.
Fruit is best fresh — even better if it is local as your backyard. Spurred by visions of plums dancing in their head, and jellies and fruit pies, many folks will plant fruit trees and brambles this fall. However, these visions of fruitful plantings are often crushed in the following seasons when insects and diseases disappoint the realization of harvest. But, they don’t have to be. Thoughtful planning and planting can yield a fruitful endeavor. Here are some considerations for planting fruit this fall and winter, to be followed by more fruit-specific recommendations in the next few articles.
What are the pest and disease pressures?
Native plants like blueberries experience few pest or disease issues, unlike peaches, which attract multiple of each.
Pests and diseases require timely management. Decide if you are willing to take the extra time and spend the money to produce trickier fruit. If not, opt for fruits that are low maintenance. Blueberries, blackberries, figs and muscadines are easy options for Georgia. Peaches and apples require more expertise to manage.
Also, certain varieties are resistant to destructive disease like fire blight for apples — opt for disease resistant varieties when possible.
How many plants do I need?
Some fruits are self-fruitful and others need cross-pollination.
If they are self-fruitful one plant is enough to produce fruit, but some plants need pollen from another variety to produce. Research this before you make your purchase; it isn’t as simple as buying any other variety.
Make sure you pick a compatible partner for your plant!
Chill hours and other temperature effects
Not all fruits, but many like apples and peaches, have bloom times triggered by the hours of cold temperatures they have experienced over winter.
A variety with high chill hours may not get enough chill hours in Georgia with our relatively mild winters to bloom and set fruit. On the other hand, some tropical fruits are not hardy enough to survive our winters.
Barrow County spans the 8a-7b zone, so options that work in either are going to be the best bet.
Site considerations
Fruit needs full sun, at least six to eight hours. For successful fruit production, pick an area that meets that requirement.
Also, check the recommended spacing on the varieties you are researching to make sure the site you are considering will accommodate the variety’s full size.
Also, get a soil test before planting. It is easier to amend soil with needed nutrients or to adjust pH before planting, and managing fertility and soil pH at the onset will yield greater success. On occasion, a soil is not well suited or may take more than one year to prepare it for some fruits. That isn’t a common occurrence, but it is better to know ahead of time how your soil and fruit plant will interact.
•••
These aren’t the only consideration to make before planting fruit, but starting with these will begin your journey to an abundant and healthy harvest. For more information, check out UGA Extension publications in the Home Garden Series (extension.uga.edu/publications). In-depth, Georgia-appropriate recommendations are available for blueberries, apples and more.
—
