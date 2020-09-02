There is little instant gratification in gardening.
Gardeners wait days for seeds to break through the soil, weeks and months to harvest vegetables or see a flower bloom, and years before fruit can be harvested or trees grow into a space. Although there are always seasonal tasks to be done in the garden, a big part of the pleasure of gardening is anticipating upcoming seasons and making preparations for them. At the height of summer, I’m enjoying my beloved zinnias, cayenne peppers, loofah gourds, and other seasonal plants, but I am planning for spring.
As I’m writing this, it is somewhat cool outside, definitely more humid than crisp, but it’s almost believable that fall is around the corner; spring seems forever away. Yet it is time to start seeds for many spring bloomers. Viola, pansies and snapdragons can be started now for fall planting; you will get color over fall, but the real show is in the spring after overwintering in the garden. These are readily available at most garden centers, but a greater diversity of colors, shapes and sizes are available from seed.
For many years I’ve thought of snapdragons as another tired bedding plant. A staple in fall and spring gardens for at least throughout my lifetime, I’ve never been very excited by them. However, my husband planted a taller variety last fall that in spring bloomed almost three feet tall. Long spikes of velvety purple blossoms lasted well into late spring and provided incredible cut flowers. This year I must have more, so I have a few different varieties and colors that are going in. As with many cool season crops, they need cooler temperatures for better germination. I’ll start these inside under a grow light until they are ready to go in the ground.
Many foxglove varieties started in late summer will also bloom in the spring. If you’ve never planted these biennials before, it is another tall flower with tubular blooms in shades of cream, rose and purple. These are available as bedding plants, but they can be challenging to find. Also, they tend to be pricier than your common bedding plant. By starting them from seed, you can plant drifts of these cottage garden flowers for a fraction of the cost.
What I am most excited by, however, are the plants that are only available if you start from seed. These nonconformists don’t mesh well with industry standards. They don’t transplant well, aren’t particularly eye-catching in pots, or for whatever reason, just aren’t as widely available as potted plants. I have two in mind this year that I saw this spring to spectacular effect. Larkspur has been on my mind for a while. Walter Reeves mentions it is his and Erica Glaesner’s book, “The Georgia Getting Started Garden Guide.”
True delphiniums, often called larkspur, are one of those plants that just do not do well in Georgia. Annual larkspur, however, has a very similar look with the rare-in-nature blue flowers that bloom airily on tall stalks in spring and into early summer before these delicate creatures succumb to the heat. Best planted en masse, they are another plant that evokes the abundance of a cottage garden. Similarly, poppies are a great accent to this plant, and after they are finished blooming, leave interesting seed pods behind that add a unique architectural element to the garden. Larkspur and poppies should be direct-seeded in October through November. Simply scratch up the soil and scatter. They will remain small and inconspicuous throughout the winter and develop quickly in spring.
Most of us have plenty of time at home right now; it is a good time to try some plants from seed that you may not have considered before. For more information on annuals that work well for Georgia, refer to UGA Extension Bulletin 954, “Flowering Annuals for Georgia Gardens,” at extension.uga.edu.
