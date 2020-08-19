Don’t forget to complete your census…the pollinator census that is.
For the second year, UGA Extension is sponsoring the Great Georgia Pollinator Census. This citizen-scientist project helps scientists understand where and what pollinators are in Georgia, in what numbers, and on what plants. For participants, the projects increases awareness of pollinators in backyard habitats.
This program is designed for all ages, and no previous insect knowledge is required. All you need is a blooming plant that pollinators are attracted to that you can monitor for 15 minutes this Friday or Saturday. You don’t have to know each insect species; rather, insects are tallied by category: carpenter bees, bumble bees, honey bees, small bees, wasps, flies, butterflies and other. If you don’t know the difference between these, no worries. At ggapc.org you can sign up for the census and review the counting guide, which gives key features for distinguishing different types of insect pollinators. That is also where you will submit your tallies. You might also want to check out the Georgia Pollinator Census Facebook group for some great last-minute practice for the census.
But why count at all? All around the world pollinators are in decline, and that is a problem. Pollinators are essential to life on this planet. For humans, they pollinate fruits and vegetables that are essential to our food supply. In their native ecosystems, they pollinate plants so they can make viable seeds, keeping the life cycle going for numerous wildflowers. Pollinator insects are at the bottom of the food chain, and their abundance or scarcity affects animals higher on the food chain.
And they are in decline mostly because of human activity. Here in Barrow County we often see native habitats bulldozed for more stores or houses, and when vegetation is put back on this land, it is not usually the kind that supports pollinators. Overuse or improper use of pesticides by homeowners and farmers can affect pollinators, both by killing them directly or by killing plants they depend on. That may seem somewhat doom and gloom, but you can do things to help.
Planting nectar-rich plants, planting butterfly host plants, keeping shallow water available, creating nesting sites, reducing the use of pesticides and using best practices when applying them can all help protect pollinators. By doing one or more of these things, we can make more pollinator-friendly spaces. Not only is helping pollinators environmentally responsible, it is entertaining. Being stuck at home for much of the past few months, my family has enjoyed watching bees and butterflies; I’ve heard pollinator watching described as the new bird watching.
I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of census reports coming out of Barrow County this weekend!
