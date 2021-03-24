Gardening has a long standing as America’s most popular hobby, but even this common pastime saw a surge in popularity last year. As many of us were stuck at home looking for something, anything, to do, a lot of folks tried veggie gardening for the first time.
Gardening can be very rewarding…many of us find time outside digging in the dirt rewarding in and of itself, but then getting vine-ripened juicy heirloom tomatoes puts it over the top, and even adults get giddy digging potatoes or carrots out of the ground — it’s like searching for buried treasure! But gardening can also present a lot of challenges, to new and experienced gardeners alike. You can avoid many garden issues by sticking to the basics, the time-tested and science-driven recommendations that have been proven successful time and time again. Below is a review of the basics to get you started this planting season.
EVERY PLANT IS UNIQUE
Keep in mind all plants have different spacing, nutrition needs, and are prone to different insects and diseases. Do some plant-specific research to get the details right for each crop.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Veggies need sunlight. Six hours is the minimum, but eight to 10 hours is ideal. Well-drained soil is best, and convenience to water and to your kitchen is helpful.
HEALTHY VEGGIES START WITH HEALTHY SOIL
Improve your soil by adding organic matter; compost is an easy and reliable option. Incorporate 2-4 inches into the top 6 inches of soil. If you are using a raised bed, fill 25-50% with compost, and the rest with topsoil. Good old Georgia clay is great for growing after adding organic matter. The benefits of increased organic matter are immense: better water retention, ability for your soil to hold on to nutrients, increased aeration, and more. After adding organic matter, complete a soil test.
A soil test can tell you what nutrients are in your soil, and what nutrients you need to add. Soil tests can also tell you how to adjust your pH for optimum nutrient uptake. Our soils tend to be a bit acidic, and at that pH nutrients are less available to plants; even if nutrients are there plants just can’t pick them up easily in acidic soil. Adjusting the soil’s pH is an easy way to give your veggies a boost. Your soil report will tell you the exact amount of fertilizer or lime you need to add to your garden to achieve top yields. Contact me at the UGA Extension office in Winder to find out more about soil testing or to talk through your soil report, or to convert conventional fertilizer recommendations to organic ones.
PLANT IN THE RIGHT SEASON
Plant summer vegetables after the last frost, and when soil temperatures reach 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit. Our last frost is usually around the end of March, and occasionally into early April. Go to georgiaweather.net, select past data, and then 7-day summary to see the 4’ inch soil temperature over the past week.
PLANTS NEED PERSONAL SPACE (SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR PLANTS)
Your seed packet or plant tag, and the UGA Vegetable planting chart will give recommended spacings. Follow the recommendations! Plants packed too tightly compete for nutrients and are prone to diseases. Plants spaced to widely invite weeds and give less yield per square foot of garden space. For raised beds, use mostly in-row spacing recommendations for smaller crops, but make sure you leave plenty of space between large crops like tomatoes or peppers.
WATER IS LIFE
Mulch around the base of vegetables with straw or a garden soil mix to hold in moisture during hot summer months. This can also reduce soil-borne pathogens like many of the fungal diseases that affect tomatoes. When watering, water deeply and less often. Watering deeply will encourage roots to grow deep and make stronger plants.
PROTECT AGAINST INVADERS
Here in the South we have all the pests. Bugs and diseases galore. When you see a potential pest or disease, bring it to me, your agriculture and natural resources agent. I can identify the issue if there is one — some insects are garden helpers that we want to keep around — and if needed, give recommendations for practices that will reduce the number of pests, and chemical treatments if needed, organic or conventional, whatever your preference.
Follow these garden basics for a great garden this year. For more information on gardening, recommendations for specific crops, soil tests, or to identify garden insect or diseases, contact me at the UGA Extension office in Winder. Part of my job is to provide garden education and outreach, so don’t hesitate to reach out!
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.