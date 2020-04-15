Clay soil gets a bad rap in the garden. And I can understand the frustration.
Digging garden beds with a shovel in dry clay is like prying up pavement with a spoon. Plants growing in clay are often stunted. During and after periods of heavy rains, plants may die. To top it all off (or rather, not) most of Georgia’s topsoil, with whatever organic matter our soil once contained, is long gone with the wind, and water, through soil erosion and worst-management practices from days of farming past. It is not surprising that most beginning gardeners want nothing to do with the red, sticky topsoil-less soil we are stuck with.
The problem with clay is mostly due to its particle size. Clay is made up of very small particles that fit tightly together. The particles easily become compacted, making little room for oxygen in between. This is why plants planted in heavy clay are often stunted; the roots need oxygen to thrive. This is the same reason too much water is problematic for plants in clay; the water doesn’t drain and oxygen is pushed out.
But, I offer an argument in favor of clay. It has some great qualities that with a bit of work, can be an advantage to gardeners. Clays are great at holding on to nutrients in the soil, which means that clay soils can be very fertile. Clay particles and soil nutrients are like opposite pieces of Velcro; they stick to each other. Technically, it is because of the negative charges of the clay and the positive charge of nutrients in the soil solution, but the result is the same, clay keeps nutrients close. As such, when it is necessary to add fertilizer to the soil, those nutrients are going to stay around and be there when the plant needs them, and they are not as likely to leach quickly through the soil. As far as holding water, while we do not want soils to be waterlogged, plants do need them to be moist. Having a good water-holding capacity is not a bad thing.
The trick to changing clay from a problem to an advantage is organic matter. Adding 2-3 inches of compost and mixing with the top 6 inches of soil is a game-changer. The compost fluffs up the clay, which allows oxygen to get to the roots and water filter through. It adds some of the benefits lost from lost topsoil, and enhances the soil fertility and the natural water holding capacity of clay. In addition, clay soils with organic matter will be less prone to crusting over during dry times.
This method is appropriate for annual or perennial ornamental flowerbeds and vegetables gardens. Even when building raised beds, filling with a mix of topsoil and compost is not only cheaper, it will give you great yields. Just like you do with anytime you are planting, make sure to conduct a soil test to see if agricultural lime or other nutrients are needed to optimize yields.
Both bagged compost, compost from your own backyard bin, and bulk compost work well. Currently, with COVID-19 concerns, buying by the truckload is ideal; you can pay over the phone, someone will load the compost directly into the truck and you can continue to garden without having to come into contact with anyone. Avoid composted manure unless you know if and how the hay or forage animals were eating was treated for weeds. Some weed control residuals can end up in manure and damage garden plants. Tomatoes are particularly susceptible to herbicide damage.
The time to plant summer gardens is now, so spend the extra time at home to amend your clay soil and create some new gardens beds to enjoy over the next few months.
Gardening is not canceled.

