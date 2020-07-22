Tomatoes have status in the Southern vegetable garden.
They are the most pampered and anticipated vegetable of the year, and I can’t think of a summer garden that I‘ve ever seen without at least one. Folks often have their own particular methods around planting, fertilizing, staking and mulching tomatoes that is almost ritualistic and lands somewhere between art, science and sorcery. A good slicer is lauded as the finest garden delicacy, and the first tomato sandwich of the year is beyond compare to any Michelin star meal.
So understandably, folks are incensed when they go to pick their red, ripe juicy tomatoes only to find that something else has nibbled them first. With tomato season in full swing, here are a few insects to post guard for and strategies to save your tomatoes.
Tomato attacker number one is the tomato or tobacco hornworm. This very hungry caterpillar is green and blends into tomato plants well until they are enormous and have eaten holes through your tomatoes. Signs to look for include chunks missing from fruit and leaves, and black frass on leaves (frass is a nice way to say caterpillar poop, in case you didn’t know). Mechanical control is a sure bet, and by that I mean picking and squishing, though if you have a heavy infestation, vision problems, or more than 10 tomato plants, Bacillus Thuringiensis, more commonly known as Bt, is a bacteria that affects only caterpillars and is an excellent organic option for control. It is easy to find in most garden supply stores. Apply thoroughly to plants, since it only works if the caterpillar ingests it.
The next tomato tempests have similar modes of operation. Stinkbugs, and their cousins, leaf-footed bugs, both use piercing/sucking mouth parts to puncture tomatoes and slurp up the juicy goodness. Not only can they spread diseases, they damage tomatoes leaving visible yellow spots that affect tomato quality and taste. These critters are tough to kill, especially as adults, though chemical sprays are more effective on the nymph stages. Other strategies include checking the underside of the leaves for eggs, though at this point in the year I’ve already seen (and destroyed) a number of leaf-footed bugs in the nymph stage. Using gloves to grab adults and throw them into a bucket of soapy water or underfoot works well, and though it may sound crazy, vacuuming these up with a hand-held vacuum is an actual scientific recommendation. I’ve never tried it myself, but I did spot a photo on social media of a Barrow County farmer wielding one; the effect was reminiscent of Rambo with a machete and it looked like an efficient weapon to wage war on these baddies.
Another strategy for keeping those precious tomatoes safe from vicious predators is to pick them at the breaker stage. When red or pink coloration, starting from the bottom, is covering 15 percent of the tomato, it is mature. Pick it, bring it inside, and it will continue to ripen on the counter. This will aid in avoiding last minute insect damage, while still maintaining the quality and garden-fresh flavor of the tomato.
