Blueberries rank at the top of the list for backyard Georgia fruit.
Native, they have few pest and disease issues, thrive in acidic soil, something gardeners have to adjust for almost every other crops, and, best of all, they are delicious and healthy.
As with planting literally everything that I write about, start with a soil test. Blueberries need an acid soil with a pH of 4.5-5.5. This is essential, but usually an easy condition to meet because our native soils tend to be acidic. There are a couple of soil conditions that make blueberries challenging: a very high pH or high phosphorus levels can limit production or take the site longer to prepare. A soil test can show potential problems with your site as well as recommendations on how to amend your soil for the best outcomes. Also, your soil test will provide fertilizer directions for your blueberries as they grow and mature.
Next, pick at least two varieties. Because of recent late spring frosts, avoid selecting exclusively early-season varieties. For this area, rabbit eye-type varieties are a good choice. Brightwell is a tried and true variety that is often used for u-pick/we-picks and in commercial production. Alapaha is an early-season variety, but has excellent smaller blueberries for that are ideal for baking. Titan is another early-season that produces large fruit, about four times the size of other varieties, which makes picking less time consuming. Consider Ochlockonee, a newer variety, to extend the blueberry season.
Plant over the winter. To prepare the ground, till 8-12 inches deep and 3-4 feet wide. Our heavy clay can be a bit of an issue, so amend with milled pine bark, 2-4 gallons in the planting hole. That will help loosen up the clay and allow the roots to get oxygen. Avoid compost or potting soil; they are more neutral than acidic, and blueberries do not like that. Space bushes 5-6 feet apart, and make sure that the level of soil in the potted plant is level with the ground after planting.
At planting remove low growth and tip the top one-third to prevent blooms the first year. Keeping the shrub from putting energy into blooms redirects that energy into becoming a stronger plant. Be thorough at planting because if a few flower buds escape, it is going to be tough.
Make sure to mulch the area around the shrub to keep moisture in the soil and discourage weeds. Although weeds may seem small compared to a shrub, they are scrappy competitors for nutrients and water.
Make sure to follow fertilization recommendations each year. The recommendations ae going to be slightly different the first few growing seasons while the shrubs mature. Print recommendations and keep them accessible, as nitrogen should be applied several times during the growing season for maximum yield.
All fruit needs pruning, but blueberries need little to no pruning after planting until the fifth year, or when blueberries bushes are around six feet tall. Prune out 20 percent of the oldest canes every winter, cutting them down to the base of the plant. New canes will grow up in their place, and it keeps the plant renewed and producing strong.
Of course, this is a very quick version of blueberry production. For more information, check out “Home Garden Blueberries” from extension.uga.edu/publications.
